Lomond Theater Presents: Aladdin Kids

About this event
This special ticket includes a rose you can give to your student, a signed copy of the program, and one complimentary item from the concession stand.
This ticket is only available for opening night on Friday April 10, 2026. Anyone requiring a seat will need a ticket regardless of age.
Please note: All seats for the show are general admission with the exception of 10 seats reserved for senior citizens or those requiring additional assistance.
Ages 5 and above
Please note: All seats for the show are general admission with the exception of 10 seats reserved for senior citizens or those requiring additional assistance.
Ages 0 through 4 (Does not include a ticket for the opening night experience).
Please note: All seats for the show are general admission with the exception of 10 seats reserved for senior citizens or those requiring additional assistance.
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