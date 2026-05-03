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Lonce Scott II Legacy Foundation

About this event

Lonce Scott II Legacy Foundation Sponsorship Packages

9 W Wildey St

Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$2,500

4 left!

⭐ Presenting Sponsor

Includes:
• Lead sponsor recognition
• Prominent event placement
• Name/logo featured on event materials
• Recognition during the program
• Social media recognition
• Recognition as a key supporter of the Foundation’s mission

Legacy Sponsor
$1,500

4 left!

💜 Legacy Sponsor

Includes:
• Sponsor recognition
• Name/logo included in event materials
• Recognition during the program
• Social media recognition
• Supports one scholarship award

Host Table
$1,000

4 left!

🎟️ Host Table

Includes:
• Reserved table for up to 7 guests
• Host recognition at the event
• Name included in event materials
• Opportunity to bring guests in support of the Foundation’s mission

Community Sponsor
$750

4 left!

🤝 Community Sponsor

Includes:
• Community sponsor recognition
• Name/logo included in event materials
• Social media recognition
• Recognition for supporting scholarships, youth leadership, and community impact

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