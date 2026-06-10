A cartoon lion with a red mane peeks over a white banner that reads "London Elementary PTO Store" against a solid yellow background.
London Elementary School Pto

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London Elementary School Pto

About this shop

Thanks for supporting our London Lions 🦁🥳

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Krispy Kreme BOGO Card item
Krispy Kreme BOGO Card
$25

Get one free glazed dozen with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts. Valid up to 10 times – an amazing value!


If you do not have a student at London, please enter your contact information on the next page and we will reach out to schedule a pick-up/drop-off of your card after August 11.

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Lions Varsity Letter T-shirt item
Lions Varsity Letter T-shirt item
Lions Varsity Letter T-shirt
$15

Gildan softstyle t-shirt. Varsity letters across front chest. No print on back. Comes in adult and youth sizes.

Block Letter Paw Print T-shirt item
Block Letter Paw Print T-shirt item
Block Letter Paw Print T-shirt item
Block Letter Paw Print T-shirt
$15

Gildan softstyle t-shirt. "London Elementary" on front left chest. Large block letters with metallic gold paw prints on back.

Comes in adult and youth sizes.

Lions Varsity Letter Crew Neck Sweatshirt item
Lions Varsity Letter Crew Neck Sweatshirt item
Lions Varsity Letter Crew Neck Sweatshirt item
Lions Varsity Letter Crew Neck Sweatshirt item
Lions Varsity Letter Crew Neck Sweatshirt
$30

Gildan softstyle crew neck sweatshirt. Varsity letters across front chest. No print on back. Comes in adult and youth sizes.

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