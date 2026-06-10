Thanks for supporting our London Lions 🦁🥳

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Get one free glazed dozen with the purchase of a dozen doughnuts. Valid up to 10 times – an amazing value!
If you do not have a student at London, please enter your contact information on the next page and we will reach out to schedule a pick-up/drop-off of your card after August 11.
Gildan softstyle t-shirt. Varsity letters across front chest. No print on back. Comes in adult and youth sizes.
Gildan softstyle t-shirt. "London Elementary" on front left chest. Large block letters with metallic gold paw prints on back.
Comes in adult and youth sizes.
Gildan softstyle crew neck sweatshirt. Varsity letters across front chest. No print on back. Comes in adult and youth sizes.
$
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