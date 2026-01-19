NCMS Lone Star Chapter

Hosted by

NCMS Lone Star Chapter

About this event

NCMS Lone Star Chapter Meeting - February 2026

NCMS Member
$7

If you donate to the “Add a donation for NCMS Lone Star Chapter” below, those funds will be designated to Lone Star's 2026 Charity - to be announced during this meeting!

Not Yet NCMS Member
$12

If you donate to the “Add a donation for NCMS Lone Star Chapter” below, those funds will be designated to Lone Star's 2026 Charity - to be announced during this meeting!

Government Attendee
Free

If you donate to the “Add a donation for NCMS Lone Star Chapter” below, those funds will be designated to Lone Star's 2026 Charity - to be announced during this meeting!

Add a donation for NCMS Lone Star Chapter

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!