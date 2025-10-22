Lone Star (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated's Live Auction

Cowboys Nation, Are You Ready?!

This is your chance to score BIG with two incredible seats to one of the hottest matchups of the season! On Sunday, December 21, 2025, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the LA Chargers at the legendary AT&T Stadium and YOU could be right there in the action!

You’ll be seated in the Main Concourse, Section 223, Row 7, Seats 5 and 6 a prime viewing with easy access to concessions, energy, and excitement. Whether you're rallying for the 'Boys or just soaking in the electric atmosphere, this experience is built for fans who want it all.

Premium seats. Unforgettable energy. A December showdown that could shape the season.

Don’t miss your shot — bid high, win big, and make this game day one for the record books!