Lone Star (TX) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated's Live Auction

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Escape to paradise for two with this extraordinary 4-night, all-inclusive retreat in Cap Cana, Dominican Republic. Stay in a stylish studio villa at the luxurious four-star resort of Sports Illustrated Resorts Marina & Villas Cap Cana, complete with private balcony or terrace, daily housekeeping, vibrant dining venues, spa access, and exclusive beach‐club privileges on pristine white sand. From morning yoga and pickleball to sunset cocktails and beach shuttles, this experience blends restful serenity and upscale resort fun—perfect for couples or friends seeking a memorable island escape.
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Enjoy a 5-night escape for 4 guests in a 2-bedroom apartment suite at the 4-star Anantara Vacation Club Legian Bali, just minutes from Legian Beach. Wake to daily breakfasts, unwind by the lush resort pool and spa, and savor the ease of optional in-room dining and laundry. With Legian Beach a 5-minute walk and Seminyak and Kuta within easy strolling distance, this is a perfectly placed, tropical retreat—combining space, comfort, and Bali’s laid-back magic.
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Escape to the Riviera Maya with a 4-night luxury getaway for 6 guests in a private 4-bedroom, 3-bath villa in Tulum, Mexico. Located in a secure gated community just minutes from white-sand beaches and turquoise Caribbean waters, this stylish retreat features spacious interiors, modern finishes, an outdoor lounge area, and a private pool surrounded by palm trees. Perfect for couples, families, or a group of friends, this tropical escape offers easy access to Tulum’s iconic beach clubs, cenotes, Mayan ruins, restaurants, and nightlife—combining adventure, relaxation, and boutique luxury in one unforgettable experience.
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Enjoy a 7-night resort escape for 2 guests at your choice of luxurious beachfront destinations across Mexico, including Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Cabo San Lucas, Acapulco, and Puerto Peñasco. Your lavish Mexican paradise awaits in one of six breathtaking luxury resorts with a retail value of $6860.Indulge in upscale amenities including sprawling pools, world-class dining, waterparks, spas, golf courses, and more. Enjoy exclusive access to on-site entertainment and dedicated trip planning to help you craft the perfect stay. this getaway offers both relaxation and adventure in one unforgettable week in paradise.
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Cowboys Nation, Are You Ready?!
This is your chance to score BIG with two incredible seats to one of the hottest matchups of the season! On Sunday, December 21, 2025, the Dallas Cowboys face off against the LA Chargers at the legendary AT&T Stadium and YOU could be right there in the action!
You’ll be seated in the Main Concourse, Section 223, Row 7, Seats 5 and 6 a prime viewing with easy access to concessions, energy, and excitement. Whether you're rallying for the 'Boys or just soaking in the electric atmosphere, this experience is built for fans who want it all.
Premium seats. Unforgettable energy. A December showdown that could shape the season.
Don’t miss your shot — bid high, win big, and make this game day one for the record books!
Starting bid
Chef De'Anthony is a highly creative and service-driven Executive Chef with a distinguished career spanning unique restaurants, international hotels, and military service. He brings a global perspective and disciplined excellence to every kitchen he leads. His culinary foundation was forged during seven years as a Culinary Specialist in the U.S. Army, where precision, adaptability, and service were paramount. Since then, he's curated unforgettable dining experiences across diverse hospitality settings, blending bold flavors with refined technique. Whether crafting elevated comfort food or designing avant-garde tasting menus, he leads with passion and precision and a commitment to excellence.
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