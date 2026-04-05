Young Marines Of The Marine Corps League

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Young Marines Of The Marine Corps League

About this event

Sales closed

Lone Star Young Marines Graduation Raffle

15720 Hillcrest Rd

Dallas, TX 75248, USA

Add a donation for Young Marines Of The Marine Corps League

$

🧪 Perot Museum – 1 Entry
$5

Experience a fun-filled year of discovery with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+, plus benefits to help make your visits special at every turn.

Core Membership Benefits

  • One year of free general admission to our 11 permanent exhibit halls
  • Access to members-only hours every Sunday, 10-11am
  • $5 Museum parking*
  • 10% off purchases at the Café and Museum Shop
  • Reciprocal admission to hundreds of science institutions in the ASTC Passport Program*

*ASTC reciprocity exists only with museums outside the 90-mile radius of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and your home address.

*Discounted $5 member parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

🧪 Perot Museum – 5 Entries
$20

Experience a fun-filled year of discovery with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+, plus benefits to help make your visits special at every turn.

Core Membership Benefits

  • One year of free general admission to our 11 permanent exhibit halls
  • Access to members-only hours every Sunday, 10-11am
  • $5 Museum parking*
  • 10% off purchases at the Café and Museum Shop
  • Reciprocal admission to hundreds of science institutions in the ASTC Passport Program*

*ASTC reciprocity exists only with museums outside the 90-mile radius of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and your home address.

*Discounted $5 member parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

🧪 ⭐ Best Value – Perot Museum – 12 Entries
$40

Experience a fun-filled year of discovery with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+, plus benefits to help make your visits special at every turn.

Core Membership Benefits

  • One year of free general admission to our 11 permanent exhibit halls
  • Access to members-only hours every Sunday, 10-11am
  • $5 Museum parking*
  • 10% off purchases at the Café and Museum Shop
  • Reciprocal admission to hundreds of science institutions in the ASTC Passport Program*

*ASTC reciprocity exists only with museums outside the 90-mile radius of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and your home address.

*Discounted $5 member parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

🔐 Escape Room - 1 Entry
$5

Great Room Escape is a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before.

Up to 12 participants enter a room and have one hour to escape. Clues and riddles hidden throughout the room provide the tools necessary to meet this objective. As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts, can you stay calm, and can you escape!

ALL EXPERIENCES ARE IN PRIVATE ROOMS
ESCAPE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND NO ONE ELSE

This gift voucher can be used for any future booking at Great Room Escape Dallas:

715 N Glenville Dr #440, Richardson, TX 75081


Retail Value: $50.00 Redeem by November 9, 2026

🔐 Escape Room - 5 Entries
$20

Great Room Escape is a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before.

Up to 12 participants enter a room and have one hour to escape. Clues and riddles hidden throughout the room provide the tools necessary to meet this objective. As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts, can you stay calm, and can you escape!

ALL EXPERIENCES ARE IN PRIVATE ROOMS
ESCAPE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND NO ONE ELSE

This gift voucher can be used for any future booking at Great Room Escape Dallas:

715 N Glenville Dr #440, Richardson, TX 75081


Retail Value: $50.00 Redeem by November 9, 2026

🔐 ⭐ Best Value – Escape Room – 12 Entries
$40

Great Room Escape is a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before.

Up to 12 participants enter a room and have one hour to escape. Clues and riddles hidden throughout the room provide the tools necessary to meet this objective. As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts, can you stay calm, and can you escape!

ALL EXPERIENCES ARE IN PRIVATE ROOMS
ESCAPE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND NO ONE ELSE

This gift voucher can be used for any future booking at Great Room Escape Dallas:

715 N Glenville Dr #440, Richardson, TX 75081


Retail Value: $50.00 Redeem by November 9, 2026

🌊 WhoaZone – 1 Entry
$5

Jump. Slide. Bounce. Splash. Relax.

WhoaZone at Grapevine, located in Meadowmere Park, offers a full day of family fun. Featuring our action-packed floating obstacle course and shaded seating rentals. We offer a full day of active entertainment that’s great for the whole family, including the shallow water KidsZone. We host the best group events and birthday parties too!

Meadowmere Park is the area’s best-kept secret in the DFW area, nestled on the edge of Grapevine, near Southlake and Trophy Club, featuring a large swimming area with lots of parking and a safe place for summer family fun!   

🌊 WhoaZone – 5 Entry
$20

Jump. Slide. Bounce. Splash. Relax.

WhoaZone at Grapevine, located in Meadowmere Park, offers a full day of family fun. Featuring our action-packed floating obstacle course and shaded seating rentals. We offer a full day of active entertainment that’s great for the whole family, including the shallow water KidsZone. We host the best group events and birthday parties too!

Meadowmere Park is the area’s best-kept secret in the DFW area, nestled on the edge of Grapevine, near Southlake and Trophy Club, featuring a large swimming area with lots of parking and a safe place for summer family fun!   

🌊⭐ Best Value – WhoaZone – 12 Entries
$40

Jump. Slide. Bounce. Splash. Relax.

WhoaZone at Grapevine, located in Meadowmere Park, offers a full day of family fun. Featuring our action-packed floating obstacle course and shaded seating rentals. We offer a full day of active entertainment that’s great for the whole family, including the shallow water KidsZone. We host the best group events and birthday parties too!

Meadowmere Park is the area’s best-kept secret in the DFW area, nestled on the edge of Grapevine, near Southlake and Trophy Club, featuring a large swimming area with lots of parking and a safe place for summer family fun!   

🎟️ Gift Card / Donate Back to Unit - 1 Entry
$5

Gift Card Raffle

Winner will receive a gift card based on total entries collected

Winner may choose to:
• Accept the gift card
• Donate the prize back to support the Lone Star Young Marines

🎟️ Gift Card / Donate Back to Unit - 5 Entries
$20

Gift Card Raffle

Winner will receive a gift card based on total entries collected

Winner may choose to:
• Accept the gift card
• Donate the prize back to support the Lone Star Young Marines

🎟️ ⭐ Best Value – Gift Card Raffle – 12 Entries
$40

Gift Card Raffle

Winner will receive a gift card based on total entries collected

Winner may choose to:
• Accept the gift card
• Donate the prize back to support the Lone Star Young Marines

Bayou Kitz Gift Certificate - 1 Entry
$5

Bayou Kutz Gift Certificate
Awarded for excellence—this raffle prize includes one full premium haircut experience at Bayou Kutz, complete with a precision razor finish to keep you looking sharp and polished.

Bonus: Receive $10 off your next visit when you rebook the same day as your appointment.

Perfect for anyone who wants to stay fresh, confident, and ready for anything.

Bayou Kitz Gift Certificate - 5 Entries
$20

Bayou Kutz Gift Certificate
Awarded for excellence—this raffle prize includes one full premium haircut experience at Bayou Kutz, complete with a precision razor finish to keep you looking sharp and polished.

Bonus: Receive $10 off your next visit when you rebook the same day as your appointment.

Perfect for anyone who wants to stay fresh, confident, and ready for anything.

Bayou Kitz Gift Certificate - 12 Entries
$40

Bayou Kutz Gift Certificate
Awarded for excellence—this raffle prize includes one full premium haircut experience at Bayou Kutz, complete with a precision razor finish to keep you looking sharp and polished.

Bonus: Receive $10 off your next visit when you rebook the same day as your appointment.

Perfect for anyone who wants to stay fresh, confident, and ready for anything.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!