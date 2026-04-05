Lone Star Young Marines Graduation Raffle

Experience a fun-filled year of discovery with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+, plus benefits to help make your visits special at every turn.

Core Membership Benefits

One year of free general admission to our 11 permanent exhibit halls

Access to members-only hours every Sunday, 10-11am

$5 Museum parking *

10% off purchases at the Café and Museum Shop

Reciprocal admission to hundreds of science institutions in the ASTC Passport Program*

*ASTC reciprocity exists only with museums outside the 90-mile radius of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and your home address.

*Discounted $5 member parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.