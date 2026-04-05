Lone Star Young Marines Graduation Raffle

Hosted by
About this event
$
Experience a fun-filled year of discovery with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+, plus benefits to help make your visits special at every turn.
Core Membership Benefits
*ASTC reciprocity exists only with museums outside the 90-mile radius of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and your home address.
*Discounted $5 member parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Experience a fun-filled year of discovery with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+, plus benefits to help make your visits special at every turn.
Core Membership Benefits
*ASTC reciprocity exists only with museums outside the 90-mile radius of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and your home address.
*Discounted $5 member parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Experience a fun-filled year of discovery with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+, plus benefits to help make your visits special at every turn.
Core Membership Benefits
*ASTC reciprocity exists only with museums outside the 90-mile radius of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science and your home address.
*Discounted $5 member parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Great Room Escape is a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before.
Up to 12 participants enter a room and have one hour to escape. Clues and riddles hidden throughout the room provide the tools necessary to meet this objective. As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts, can you stay calm, and can you escape!
ALL EXPERIENCES ARE IN PRIVATE ROOMS
ESCAPE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND NO ONE ELSE
This gift voucher can be used for any future booking at Great Room Escape Dallas:
715 N Glenville Dr #440, Richardson, TX 75081
Retail Value: $50.00 Redeem by November 9, 2026
Great Room Escape is a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before.
Up to 12 participants enter a room and have one hour to escape. Clues and riddles hidden throughout the room provide the tools necessary to meet this objective. As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts, can you stay calm, and can you escape!
ALL EXPERIENCES ARE IN PRIVATE ROOMS
ESCAPE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND NO ONE ELSE
This gift voucher can be used for any future booking at Great Room Escape Dallas:
715 N Glenville Dr #440, Richardson, TX 75081
Retail Value: $50.00 Redeem by November 9, 2026
Great Room Escape is a fully interactive and immersive experience unlike anything you have ever done before.
Up to 12 participants enter a room and have one hour to escape. Clues and riddles hidden throughout the room provide the tools necessary to meet this objective. As the clock ticks down and the pressure mounts, can you stay calm, and can you escape!
ALL EXPERIENCES ARE IN PRIVATE ROOMS
ESCAPE WITH YOUR FRIENDS AND NO ONE ELSE
This gift voucher can be used for any future booking at Great Room Escape Dallas:
715 N Glenville Dr #440, Richardson, TX 75081
Retail Value: $50.00 Redeem by November 9, 2026
Jump. Slide. Bounce. Splash. Relax.
WhoaZone at Grapevine, located in Meadowmere Park, offers a full day of family fun. Featuring our action-packed floating obstacle course and shaded seating rentals. We offer a full day of active entertainment that’s great for the whole family, including the shallow water KidsZone. We host the best group events and birthday parties too!
Meadowmere Park is the area’s best-kept secret in the DFW area, nestled on the edge of Grapevine, near Southlake and Trophy Club, featuring a large swimming area with lots of parking and a safe place for summer family fun!
Jump. Slide. Bounce. Splash. Relax.
WhoaZone at Grapevine, located in Meadowmere Park, offers a full day of family fun. Featuring our action-packed floating obstacle course and shaded seating rentals. We offer a full day of active entertainment that’s great for the whole family, including the shallow water KidsZone. We host the best group events and birthday parties too!
Meadowmere Park is the area’s best-kept secret in the DFW area, nestled on the edge of Grapevine, near Southlake and Trophy Club, featuring a large swimming area with lots of parking and a safe place for summer family fun!
Jump. Slide. Bounce. Splash. Relax.
WhoaZone at Grapevine, located in Meadowmere Park, offers a full day of family fun. Featuring our action-packed floating obstacle course and shaded seating rentals. We offer a full day of active entertainment that’s great for the whole family, including the shallow water KidsZone. We host the best group events and birthday parties too!
Meadowmere Park is the area’s best-kept secret in the DFW area, nestled on the edge of Grapevine, near Southlake and Trophy Club, featuring a large swimming area with lots of parking and a safe place for summer family fun!
Gift Card Raffle
Winner will receive a gift card based on total entries collected
Winner may choose to:
• Accept the gift card
• Donate the prize back to support the Lone Star Young Marines
Gift Card Raffle
Winner will receive a gift card based on total entries collected
Winner may choose to:
• Accept the gift card
• Donate the prize back to support the Lone Star Young Marines
Gift Card Raffle
Winner will receive a gift card based on total entries collected
Winner may choose to:
• Accept the gift card
• Donate the prize back to support the Lone Star Young Marines
Bayou Kutz Gift Certificate
Awarded for excellence—this raffle prize includes one full premium haircut experience at Bayou Kutz, complete with a precision razor finish to keep you looking sharp and polished.
✨ Bonus: Receive $10 off your next visit when you rebook the same day as your appointment.
Perfect for anyone who wants to stay fresh, confident, and ready for anything.
Bayou Kutz Gift Certificate
Awarded for excellence—this raffle prize includes one full premium haircut experience at Bayou Kutz, complete with a precision razor finish to keep you looking sharp and polished.
✨ Bonus: Receive $10 off your next visit when you rebook the same day as your appointment.
Perfect for anyone who wants to stay fresh, confident, and ready for anything.
Bayou Kutz Gift Certificate
Awarded for excellence—this raffle prize includes one full premium haircut experience at Bayou Kutz, complete with a precision razor finish to keep you looking sharp and polished.
✨ Bonus: Receive $10 off your next visit when you rebook the same day as your appointment.
Perfect for anyone who wants to stay fresh, confident, and ready for anything.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!