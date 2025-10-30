Lone Star Young Marines Silent Auction

Starting bid
One lucky winner gets to throw a whipped cream pie at the Unit Commander.
Winner picks a silly but wholesome dance or trend for the leaders to do (recorded for fun).
A special privilege day (approved outfit)
Reserved decorated seats for winner and family.
The winner gets to bring Pogey Bait (junk food) to one drill for chow.
The winner gets to PT the Adults during 1 drill.
