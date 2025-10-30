Lone Star Young Marines Silent Auction

“Pie the Unit Commander” item
“Pie the Unit Commander”
$1

Starting bid

One lucky winner gets to throw a whipped cream pie at the Unit Commander.

Drill/PT the Training Officer item
Drill/PT the Training Officer
$1

Starting bid

  • The winner gets to lead a short PT session or drill routine with the Training Officer.
  • Can be lighthearted: jumping jacks, push-ups, or silly obstacle challenges.
“Be Unit Commander for a Day” item
“Be Unit Commander for a Day”
$1

Starting bid

  • Winner experiences what it’s like to lead the unit for a day—plan a short activity, give a brief speech, maybe even assign fun tasks.
  • Great for kids who want a leadership experience.
TikTok-Style Challenge (Clean!) item
TikTok-Style Challenge (Clean!)
$1

Starting bid

Winner picks a silly but wholesome dance or trend for the leaders to do (recorded for fun).

Wear Civilian Clothes for One Drill item
Wear Civilian Clothes for One Drill
$1

Starting bid

A special privilege day (approved outfit)

VIP Seating at Banquet item
VIP Seating at Banquet
$1

Starting bid

Reserved decorated seats for winner and family.

Bring Pogey Bait item
Bring Pogey Bait
$1

Starting bid

The winner gets to bring Pogey Bait (junk food) to one drill for chow.

PT the Adults item
PT the Adults
$1

Starting bid

The winner gets to PT the Adults during 1 drill.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!