Lonestar Baseball Golf Classic 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Step into Georgetown’s premier indoor golf experience with a 4-hour private bay rental at 1872 Golf Club—perfect for a night out with friends, a team outing, or sharpening your game in style.
This experience includes up to four golfers enjoying state-of-the-art Foresight Falcon simulators, offering a highly realistic and immersive round of golf no matter the weather. Whether you’re playing iconic courses, dialing in your swing, or just having fun, this is golf elevated.
Beyond the bay, enjoy full access to the club’s upscale bar and lounge, complete with a vibrant atmosphere and live sports entertainment throughout the space.
✨ Experience Includes:
Valued at: $480
Starting bid
Experience UT Baseball in Style! ⚾️
Score big with suite tickets for 10 people to any Monday night UT baseball home game during the 2026 season! Enjoy the excitement of the game from the comfort and exclusivity of your own suite, complete with parking passes for all guests.
This VIP experience is perfect for a team-building outing or to celebrate a special occasion with friends, family, or colleagues.
Food and beverages are not included but can be added when booking to make your night even more special.
Donated by: Texas One Fund
Starting bid
Ultimate Mountain Getaway in Evergreen, Colorado! 🏔️
Bid for 4 nights in a stunning mountain cabin that sleeps 8, complete with multiple patios, a hot tub, and a game room—perfect for making memories with friends, family, or colleagues. Just 30 minutes from Red Rocks Amphitheater, you could catch a world-class concert under the stars, or hit the slopes at several ski areas within an hour including Winter Park. Summer brings endless adventure with hiking trails around Lake Evergreen and plenty of wildlife to spot in this quaint mountain town.
Less than an hour from Denver Airport, this cabin is an easy escape from city life. A truly versatile retreat for celebrations, family vacations, or a fun getaway with friends.
See the full listing here:
https://www.airinn.host/airinn/property/LV0KF27YVxeWcwMlEhY6?tid=airinn&sid=ndg-a__hhfnx7pwt6&num_guests=1&cities=Evergreen&page=1
Availability is subject to blackout dates.
Starting bid
Learn, Play, and Make Music! 🎶
Take your skills to the next level or try something new with 3 group classes of your choice at Round Rock Music School.
Perfect for any age! Whether you’re picking up an instrument for the first time, sharpening your technique, or jamming with friends, these classes are a fun and engaging way to explore music. Perfect for individuals, families, or groups of friends looking for a creative experience!
Value: $99
Donated by: Round Rock Music School
Starting bid
Escape to the Texas coast for an unforgettable duck hunt experience for four in Rockport. This guided adventure takes you into prime coastal hunting grounds during peak season (November–January), where you’ll enjoy an authentic and expertly led hunt.
Your group will be guided by an experienced captain and transported by bay boat or airboat, with decoys provided—everything you need for an incredible day on the water. Whether you’re a seasoned hunter or just looking for a one-of-a-kind experience, this trip promises excitement, camaraderie, and memories that will last a lifetime.
Dates are subject to availability.
Valued at $1100
Donated by: Keepin’ Up With The Jones Outfitters – Captain Brody Jones & Tony Rysdyke
Starting bid
Get ready for sunshine and fun with this ultimate Summer Starter Basket, packed with everything you need for the perfect warm-weather day. From backyard games to poolside essentials, this bundle has something for everyone.
Included in the basket:
The perfect mix of outdoor fun, family activities, and sweet treats—just in time for summer.
Items and experiences are subject to availability.
Valued at: $150
Donated by: 13U Parents
Starting bid
Spend a day exploring the heart of the city with this Downtown Austin Adventure Day package—perfect for family, friends, or a fun outing on the water.
Start your adventure on Lady Bird Lake with four 2-hour rentals from Capital Cruises. Choose how you want to explore Austin’s scenic waterfront with options including pedal boats, stand-up paddleboards, canoes, or kayaks. Take in the skyline, enjoy the fresh air, and experience one of Austin’s favorite outdoor activities
After your time on the water, head over to Waterloo Ice House to refuel with a $25 gift card—perfect for grabbing lunch or dinner and reliving the highlights of your day downtown.
Valued at $200
Donated by Capital Cruises & Waterloo Ice House
Starting bid
Keep the kids active, engaged, and having fun all summer long with a One-Month Platinum Membership to Jungle Movement Academy in Round Rock. This exciting membership includes unlimited classes for an entire month, giving kids the chance to explore new skills, burn energy, and build confidence in a dynamic training environment.
At Jungle Movement Academy’s massive training facility, kids can try a wide variety of high-energy movement classes designed to develop strength, agility, creativity, and coordination.
Classes may include:
Perfect for keeping kids active, learning new skills, and making friends while having a blast.
Valued at $240
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate family getaway with a one-night stay for four at Kalahari Resort, home to one of the largest indoor waterparks in the country.
Your stay includes a Double Queen Sofa Room, featuring two queen beds and a sofa sleeper that comfortably accommodates up to four guests. Best of all, your package includes waterpark admission for all four guests, giving you access to Kalahari’s incredible 223,000-square-foot indoor waterpark filled with thrilling slides, wave pools, lazy rivers, and fun for all ages.
Whether you’re looking for an action-packed adventure or a relaxing day splashing in the water, this experience is the perfect family escape.
Certificate restrictions apply. Not valid on Fridays, Saturdays, holidays, holiday weekends, or specified blackout dates.
Valued at $400
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance and brilliance to any jewelry collection with this stunning Swiss Blue Topaz & Diamond Jewelry Set from Solomon Brothers. Featuring a beautifully matched necklace and earrings, this timeless set showcases the striking clarity and vibrant color of Swiss Blue Topaz.
The centerpiece is a pear-shaped Swiss Blue Topaz pendant set in luminous white gold and accented with sparkling round diamonds for added brilliance. The coordinating Swiss Blue Topaz stud earrings complete the look, making this set perfect for both special occasions and everyday elegance.
With its radiant color, classic design, and refined craftsmanship, this piece is a true statement of beauty and sophistication.
Valued at approximately $1,200
Donated by: Solomon Brothers - Atlanta
Starting bid
Keep the kids active and entertained all summer long with this Ultimate Indoor Fun Pass Bundle—perfect for beating the Texas heat while packing in tons of adventure.
This package includes a variety of exciting activities around Round Rock and North Austin that are sure to keep kids moving, laughing, and having fun.
This bundle includes:
From bouncing and mini golf to ice skating, this package is the perfect way to keep kids busy, active, and entertained during the summer.
Valued at $230
Starting bid
Enjoy the perfect evening out with this Dinner & a Movie Date Night Package—a great way to relax, unwind, and spend quality time together.
Start your night with a delicious meal and then settle in for a great film with food and drinks delivered right to your seat.
This package includes:
Whether it’s a date night, a friends’ night out, or a well-earned evening away from the kids, this package makes planning the perfect night easy.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Be ready for the road with this B&W Tow & Stow Adjustable Drop Hitch, built for strength, versatility, and convenience. Designed to fit 2½-inch receivers, this heavy-duty hitch makes switching between trailers easy while providing the durability and reliability B&W is known for.
Perfect for anyone hauling boats, campers, trailers, or equipment, the adjustable design allows you to quickly adapt to different towing setups while keeping everything secure.
This item includes:
• B&W Tow & Stow 5” Drop Hitch
• Fits 2½” receivers
• Dual hitch balls: 2” and 2-5/16”
• Adjustable design for multiple towing heights
• Solid, heavy-duty construction for reliable towing
A must-have upgrade for anyone who regularly tows and wants the flexibility of multiple hitch sizes in one rugged setup.
Valued at: $330
Donated by: Fabcon
Starting bid
Give your ballplayer a rare opportunity to train with Major League pitcher Nick Ramirez, a 2024 World Series Champion with the LA Dodgers and a veteran with 15 years of professional baseball experience.
This private lesson is a great chance for young players to learn pitching or hitting fundamentals directly from someone who has competed at the highest level of the game.
This package includes:
• 1-hour private pitching or hitting lesson with LHP Nick Ramirez
• MLB experience with the Detroit Tigers, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees
• 2024 World Series Champion – LA Dodgers
• Lesson valid September 2026 – February 2027
A unique training opportunity for any young baseball player looking to elevate their game.
Valued at: $200
Donated by: Nick Ramirez
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!