Lonestar Baseball Golf Classic 2026

Step into Georgetown’s premier indoor golf experience with a 4-hour private bay rental at 1872 Golf Club—perfect for a night out with friends, a team outing, or sharpening your game in style.





This experience includes up to four golfers enjoying state-of-the-art Foresight Falcon simulators, offering a highly realistic and immersive round of golf no matter the weather. Whether you’re playing iconic courses, dialing in your swing, or just having fun, this is golf elevated.





Beyond the bay, enjoy full access to the club’s upscale bar and lounge, complete with a vibrant atmosphere and live sports entertainment throughout the space.





✨ Experience Includes:





4 hours of private bay rental (can be used all at once or in 1 hour increments)

Up to 4 golfers

Premium simulator technology

Access to bar, lounge, and live sports viewing





Valued at: $480



