LoneTree Live's Silent Auction Fundraiser

Celebrate the quirky and imaginative world of Aliza Moran with this one-of-a-kind custom faux taxidermy animal anus art! Inspired by the whimsical and thought-provoking creations of the great animal anus artist Gayle Genarro, this piece blends humor, artistry, and a touch of the unexpected. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this unique work of art allows you to select the animal that speaks to your soul—or your sense of humor. Whether it’s a majestic elk, a curious raccoon, or an exotic peacock, your chosen piece will be lovingly created to honor the distinctive and irreverent spirit of Genarro’s art. Perfect for art lovers with a bold sense of humor, collectors of unconventional treasures, or anyone looking for a truly conversation-starting piece for their home. Details: Custom animal selection available upon purchase. Handmade and designed with care. A fun and irreverent tribute to the artistry of Gayle Genarro. Bid now for your chance to own a piece of unconventional artistic genius—this is art like you’ve never seen before! Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $40.00.

