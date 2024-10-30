LoneTree Live's Silent Auction Fundraiser

Enjoy dinner and a movie with this package that includes a $40 Malco gift card, $100 gift certificate to Folks Folly and a bottle of wine.
This package is perfect for a date night, a girls' night out, or a fun way to spend an evening with a friend.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $175.00.
Enjoy dinner and a movie with this package that includes a $40 Malco gift card, $100 gift certificate to Folks Folly and a bottle of wine.
This package is perfect for a date night, a girls' night out, or a fun way to spend an evening with a friend.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $175.00.
A Season of Stories
$25
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in a world of captivating characters, gripping narratives, and unforgettable performances with this exclusive package offering two tickets to LoneTree Live's upcoming production of Dance Nation and two tickets to The 24 Hour Plays.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $140.00.
Immerse yourself in a world of captivating characters, gripping narratives, and unforgettable performances with this exclusive package offering two tickets to LoneTree Live's upcoming production of Dance Nation and two tickets to The 24 Hour Plays.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $140.00.
Flex and Flow
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a dynamic and invigorating workout that will sculpt your body and enhance your overall well-being.
This package includes eight classes at any Club Pilates location, a $50 gift certificate to Athleta, a high-quality yoga mat designed to support your practice, and a water bottle to help you stay hydrated and refreshed during your workouts.
This package is the perfect gift for anyone looking to embark on a fitness journey, enhance their Pilates practice, or simply treat themselves to a well-deserved wellness experience.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $350.00.
Treat yourself to a dynamic and invigorating workout that will sculpt your body and enhance your overall well-being.
This package includes eight classes at any Club Pilates location, a $50 gift certificate to Athleta, a high-quality yoga mat designed to support your practice, and a water bottle to help you stay hydrated and refreshed during your workouts.
This package is the perfect gift for anyone looking to embark on a fitness journey, enhance their Pilates practice, or simply treat themselves to a well-deserved wellness experience.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $350.00.
Nibble and Sip
$25
Starting bid
Whether you're hosting a dinner party, enjoying a quiet night in, or celebrating a special occasion, this package offers everything you need to savor the experience.
This package includes a $50 gift certificate to Feast and Graze, a premium bottle of wine and two wine glasses.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $125.00.
Whether you're hosting a dinner party, enjoying a quiet night in, or celebrating a special occasion, this package offers everything you need to savor the experience.
This package includes a $50 gift certificate to Feast and Graze, a premium bottle of wine and two wine glasses.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $125.00.
Dinner is Served
$100
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of culinary artistry with a private chef dinner prepared by renowned local chef, Branon Mason. This exclusive experience offers a unique opportunity to savor a gourmet meal.
Chef Mason will craft a personalized menu tailored to your preferences, featuring his signature dishes and innovative flavor combinations. From beginning to end, you'll be treated to a world-class dining experience.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $500.00.
Indulge in an unforgettable evening of culinary artistry with a private chef dinner prepared by renowned local chef, Branon Mason. This exclusive experience offers a unique opportunity to savor a gourmet meal.
Chef Mason will craft a personalized menu tailored to your preferences, featuring his signature dishes and innovative flavor combinations. From beginning to end, you'll be treated to a world-class dining experience.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $500.00.
The Curtain Call
$25
Starting bid
Experience the exhilaration of live theater with this exclusive package of four tickets to New Moon Theatre's 2024-2025 season.
Whether you're a seasoned theatergoer or a first-time attendee, this is an opportunity to create lasting memories.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $100.00.
Experience the exhilaration of live theater with this exclusive package of four tickets to New Moon Theatre's 2024-2025 season.
Whether you're a seasoned theatergoer or a first-time attendee, this is an opportunity to create lasting memories.
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $100.00.
Faux Taxidermy Animal Anus Art - Offer 1
$25
Starting bid
Celebrate the quirky and imaginative world of Aliza Moran with this one-of-a-kind custom faux taxidermy animal anus art!
Inspired by the whimsical and thought-provoking creations of the great animal anus artist Gayle Genarro, this piece blends humor, artistry, and a touch of the unexpected.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this unique work of art allows you to select the animal that speaks to your soul—or your sense of humor. Whether it’s a majestic elk, a curious raccoon, or an exotic peacock, your chosen piece will be lovingly created to honor the distinctive and irreverent spirit of Genarro’s art.
Perfect for art lovers with a bold sense of humor, collectors of unconventional treasures, or anyone looking for a truly conversation-starting piece for their home.
Details:
Custom animal selection available upon purchase.
Handmade and designed with care.
A fun and irreverent tribute to the artistry of Gayle Genarro.
Bid now for your chance to own a piece of unconventional artistic genius—this is art like you’ve never seen before!
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $40.00.
Celebrate the quirky and imaginative world of Aliza Moran with this one-of-a-kind custom faux taxidermy animal anus art!
Inspired by the whimsical and thought-provoking creations of the great animal anus artist Gayle Genarro, this piece blends humor, artistry, and a touch of the unexpected.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this unique work of art allows you to select the animal that speaks to your soul—or your sense of humor. Whether it’s a majestic elk, a curious raccoon, or an exotic peacock, your chosen piece will be lovingly created to honor the distinctive and irreverent spirit of Genarro’s art.
Perfect for art lovers with a bold sense of humor, collectors of unconventional treasures, or anyone looking for a truly conversation-starting piece for their home.
Details:
Custom animal selection available upon purchase.
Handmade and designed with care.
A fun and irreverent tribute to the artistry of Gayle Genarro.
Bid now for your chance to own a piece of unconventional artistic genius—this is art like you’ve never seen before!
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $40.00.
Center Stage Celebration
$25
Starting bid
Step into the spotlight with four tickets to Germantown Community Theatre! This exclusive package offers you the opportunity to support the arts at one of the area’s most treasured venues.
Known for its high-quality productions and welcoming atmosphere, Germantown Community Theatre features a wide range of performances, from compelling dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the magic of live theater while supporting local talent!
Please note: Tickets have no expiration date. This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $104.00.
Step into the spotlight with four tickets to Germantown Community Theatre! This exclusive package offers you the opportunity to support the arts at one of the area’s most treasured venues.
Known for its high-quality productions and welcoming atmosphere, Germantown Community Theatre features a wide range of performances, from compelling dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to experience the magic of live theater while supporting local talent!
Please note: Tickets have no expiration date. This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $104.00.
Faux Taxidermy Animal Anus Art - Offer 2
$25
Starting bid
Celebrate the quirky and imaginative world of Aliza Moran with this one-of-a-kind custom faux taxidermy animal anus art!
Inspired by the whimsical and thought-provoking creations of the great animal anus artist Gayle Genarro, this piece blends humor, artistry, and a touch of the unexpected.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this unique work of art allows you to select the animal that speaks to your soul—or your sense of humor. Whether it’s a majestic elk, a curious raccoon, or an exotic peacock, your chosen piece will be lovingly created to honor the distinctive and irreverent spirit of Genarro’s art.
Perfect for art lovers with a bold sense of humor, collectors of unconventional treasures, or anyone looking for a truly conversation-starting piece for their home.
Details:
Custom animal selection available upon purchase.
Handmade and designed with care.
A fun and irreverent tribute to the artistry of Gayle Genarro.
Bid now for your chance to own a piece of unconventional artistic genius—this is art like you’ve never seen before!
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $40.00.
Celebrate the quirky and imaginative world of Aliza Moran with this one-of-a-kind custom faux taxidermy animal anus art!
Inspired by the whimsical and thought-provoking creations of the great animal anus artist Gayle Genarro, this piece blends humor, artistry, and a touch of the unexpected.
Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, this unique work of art allows you to select the animal that speaks to your soul—or your sense of humor. Whether it’s a majestic elk, a curious raccoon, or an exotic peacock, your chosen piece will be lovingly created to honor the distinctive and irreverent spirit of Genarro’s art.
Perfect for art lovers with a bold sense of humor, collectors of unconventional treasures, or anyone looking for a truly conversation-starting piece for their home.
Details:
Custom animal selection available upon purchase.
Handmade and designed with care.
A fun and irreverent tribute to the artistry of Gayle Genarro.
Bid now for your chance to own a piece of unconventional artistic genius—this is art like you’ve never seen before!
Please note: This package is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Valued at $40.00.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!