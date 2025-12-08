LoneTree Live's Winter Silent Auction

Indulge in a curated selection of four crisp, refreshing white wines, perfect for sipping, sharing, or pairing with your favorite meals. This basket includes:

2023 Fram Chardonney

2022 Lamoreaux Landing Grüner Veltliner

2022 Jordanov Rkaeiteli

2022 Domaine Jean Abron Cuvée Elegance, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine

Whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a quiet evening, this collection offers something delightful for every palate.