LoneTree Live

Hosted by

LoneTree Live

About this event

Sales closed

LoneTree Live's Winter Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1512 Vinton Ave, Memphis, TN 38104, USA

Paradox Gift Bag item
Paradox Gift Bag item
Paradox Gift Bag
$20

Starting bid

Invite a little enchantment into your life with this Ritual Kit for Abundance, designed to support wealth, success, and prosperity. Paired with the “Rose from the Ashes” mini candle and fragrance oil from Paradox- a boutique known for its unique curiosities and treasures for seekers- this set offers a beautiful blend of intention, ritual, and sensory delight. Perfect for anyone looking to manifest new beginnings or spark a fresh flow of inspiration.

LoneTree Live Season Tickets and Clown Bar Premiere Pour item
LoneTree Live Season Tickets and Clown Bar Premiere Pour item
LoneTree Live Season Tickets and Clown Bar Premiere Pour item
LoneTree Live Season Tickets and Clown Bar Premiere Pour
$30

Starting bid

LoneTree Live 2026 Season Tickets: Enjoy two tickets to our 2026 production of Clown Bar, exclusive access to the "Clown Bar Premiere Pour" pre-show cocktail event, and two tickets to the 5th Annual The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis.

Doterra Box, 16 essential oils & Modern Essential Oils Book item
Doterra Box, 16 essential oils & Modern Essential Oils Book item
Doterra Box, 16 essential oils & Modern Essential Oils Book
$60

Starting bid

A black-and-white floral gift box filled with an assortment of premium essential oils—including Eucalyptus, Breathe, Serenity, Lavender, Citronella, On Guard, DigestZen, Spearmint, Lemongrass, Frankincense, Lemon, Peppermint, Zendocrine, Clove Bud, AromaTouch, and Cinnamon Bark- along with the Modern Essential Oils Handbook to guide your exploration.

I'm Dreaming of a White Wine Basket item
I'm Dreaming of a White Wine Basket
$35

Starting bid

Indulge in a curated selection of four crisp, refreshing white wines, perfect for sipping, sharing, or pairing with your favorite meals. This basket includes:

  • 2023 Fram Chardonney
  • 2022 Lamoreaux Landing Grüner Veltliner
  • 2022 Jordanov Rkaeiteli
  • 2022 Domaine Jean Abron Cuvée Elegance, Muscadet Sèvre et Maine

Whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a quiet evening, this collection offers something delightful for every palate.

Ja Morant Autographed Photo and Grizzlies Cap item
Ja Morant Autographed Photo and Grizzlies Cap item
Ja Morant Autographed Photo and Grizzlies Cap
$30

Starting bid

Show your Memphis pride with this framed Ja Morant photo paired with a stylish adjustable white Grizzlies hat. A perfect combo for fans and collectors alike, celebrating one of the city’s most dynamic athletes in true Memphis fashion.

Framed, Autographed Photo of Ja Morant item
Framed, Autographed Photo of Ja Morant
$20

Starting bid

Take home a stunning framed autograph photo of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. A must-have piece for any fan or collector, this signed display celebrates one of the most electrifying players in the NBA and a true icon of Memphis basketball.

60 Minute Massage at Massage Envy item
60 Minute Massage at Massage Envy
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy a rejuvenating 60-minute massage from Massage Envy. Treat yourself to a full hour of relaxation and expert bodywork designed to melt away stress, ease tension, and restore balance. The perfect gift for yourself or someone who deserves a little extra care.

White Sage Tarot and Gift Cards item
White Sage Tarot and Gift Cards
$15

Starting bid

Discover the magic of divination with this White Sage Tarot Deck, paired with a $40 gift card to The Broom Closet. Perfect for seekers, mystics, and curious souls, this set invites exploration, insight, and a touch of enchantment from one of Memphis’ favorite boutique metaphysical shops.

Two Tickets to Winter Solstice Medicine Making with Hilarie item
Two Tickets to Winter Solstice Medicine Making with Hilarie
$25

Starting bid

Celebrate the Winter Solstice with a hands-on herbal workshop led by Hilarie Elaine. Participants will create and take home a fragrant simmer pot, herbal salt, and a smudge wand, along with recipes for cozy herbal hot chocolate and festive holiday cider. A seasonal experience blending creativity, ritual, and the magic of the winter season- perfect for friends, family, or anyone seeking a mindful, crafty gathering. Sunday December 21, 2025, 3-5pm

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!