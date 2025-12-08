LoneTree Live's Winter Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Invite a little enchantment into your life with this Ritual Kit for Abundance, designed to support wealth, success, and prosperity. Paired with the “Rose from the Ashes” mini candle and fragrance oil from Paradox- a boutique known for its unique curiosities and treasures for seekers- this set offers a beautiful blend of intention, ritual, and sensory delight. Perfect for anyone looking to manifest new beginnings or spark a fresh flow of inspiration.
Starting bid
LoneTree Live 2026 Season Tickets: Enjoy two tickets to our 2026 production of Clown Bar, exclusive access to the "Clown Bar Premiere Pour" pre-show cocktail event, and two tickets to the 5th Annual The 24 Hour Plays: Memphis.
Starting bid
A black-and-white floral gift box filled with an assortment of premium essential oils—including Eucalyptus, Breathe, Serenity, Lavender, Citronella, On Guard, DigestZen, Spearmint, Lemongrass, Frankincense, Lemon, Peppermint, Zendocrine, Clove Bud, AromaTouch, and Cinnamon Bark- along with the Modern Essential Oils Handbook to guide your exploration.
Starting bid
Indulge in a curated selection of four crisp, refreshing white wines, perfect for sipping, sharing, or pairing with your favorite meals. This basket includes:
Whether you’re hosting friends or enjoying a quiet evening, this collection offers something delightful for every palate.
Starting bid
Show your Memphis pride with this framed Ja Morant photo paired with a stylish adjustable white Grizzlies hat. A perfect combo for fans and collectors alike, celebrating one of the city’s most dynamic athletes in true Memphis fashion.
Starting bid
Take home a stunning framed autograph photo of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. A must-have piece for any fan or collector, this signed display celebrates one of the most electrifying players in the NBA and a true icon of Memphis basketball.
Starting bid
Enjoy a rejuvenating 60-minute massage from Massage Envy. Treat yourself to a full hour of relaxation and expert bodywork designed to melt away stress, ease tension, and restore balance. The perfect gift for yourself or someone who deserves a little extra care.
Starting bid
Discover the magic of divination with this White Sage Tarot Deck, paired with a $40 gift card to The Broom Closet. Perfect for seekers, mystics, and curious souls, this set invites exploration, insight, and a touch of enchantment from one of Memphis’ favorite boutique metaphysical shops.
Starting bid
Celebrate the Winter Solstice with a hands-on herbal workshop led by Hilarie Elaine. Participants will create and take home a fragrant simmer pot, herbal salt, and a smudge wand, along with recipes for cozy herbal hot chocolate and festive holiday cider. A seasonal experience blending creativity, ritual, and the magic of the winter season- perfect for friends, family, or anyone seeking a mindful, crafty gathering. Sunday December 21, 2025, 3-5pm
