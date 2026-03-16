Long Beach NY Arts Council's Silent Auction

🎭 BROADWAY LADIES LIVE — ORCHESTRA SEATS! 🎶 Sunday May 17th 2026 - 3:00 PM

Experience the glamour, power, and pure magic of Broadway with four (4) Orchestra tickets to Broadway Ladies at the iconic Tilles Center for the Performing Arts.

This show is a show-stopping celebration of legendary women of Broadway, featuring unforgettable songs, powerhouse vocals, and dazzling performances straight from the Great White Way. From classic show tunes to modern favorites, Broadway Ladies delivers big voices, big emotion, and big Broadway energy.

✨ Four Orchestra Seats

🎟️ Total Value: $250

🌟 The perfect night out for theater lovers, friends, or a special celebration