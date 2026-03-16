Long Beach NY Arts Council's Silent Auction

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50 W Park Ave, Long Beach, NY 11561, USA - if you cannot make it to our event please contact [email protected]
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🎭 BROADWAY LADIES LIVE — ORCHESTRA SEATS! 🎶 Sunday May 17th 2026 - 3:00 PM
Experience the glamour, power, and pure magic of Broadway with four (4) Orchestra tickets to Broadway Ladies at the iconic Tilles Center for the Performing Arts.
This show is a show-stopping celebration of legendary women of Broadway, featuring unforgettable songs, powerhouse vocals, and dazzling performances straight from the Great White Way. From classic show tunes to modern favorites, Broadway Ladies delivers big voices, big emotion, and big Broadway energy.
✨ Four Orchestra Seats
🎟️ Total Value: $250
🌟 The perfect night out for theater lovers, friends, or a special celebration
Starting bid
🌀 Wheel Wind-Down Session — Find Your Flow
Slow down, breathe deep, and reconnect during a Wheel Wind-Down Session from Earth Arts Long Beach.
This grounding, hands-on experience invites you to unwind at the pottery wheel, letting creativity become a form of meditation. Designed for beginners and curious creatives alike, the session focuses on presence, touch, and the joy of making—no pressure, just flow.
🌿 A beautiful way to de-stress
🌀 Centering, creative, and restorative
🎟️ Value: $85
Starting bid
🎶 Art You Can Play — Hand-Painted Kalabrand Ukuleles (Set of 2)
This one-of-a-kind set features two Kalabrand ukuleles, each hand-painted by beloved local artist Melinda McKee of Mural Minds.
Known for her vibrant, joyful style and deep roots in the Long Beach arts community, Melinda transforms these instruments into functional works of art—where music and visual storytelling meet. Whether displayed on a wall or played at home, these ukuleles radiate creativity, color, and local love.
🎨 Hand-painted, one-of-a-kind designs
🎶 Fully playable Kalabrand ukuleles
❤️ Created by a cherished Long Beach artist
🎟️ Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
🎶 Art You Can Play — Hand-Painted Kalabrand Ukuleles (Set of 2)
This one-of-a-kind set features two Kalabrand ukuleles, each hand-painted by beloved local artist Melinda McKee of Mural Minds.
Known for her vibrant, joyful style and deep roots in the Long Beach arts community, Melinda transforms these instruments into functional works of art—where music and visual storytelling meet. Whether displayed on a wall or played at home, these ukuleles radiate creativity, color, and local love.
🎨 Hand-painted, one-of-a-kind designs
🎶 Fully playable Kalabrand ukuleles
❤️ Created by a cherished Long Beach artist
🎟️ Estimated Value: $600
Starting bid
🎨 Create Without Limits — Blick Art Materials Gift Certificate
Fuel your creativity with a $100 gift certificate from Blick Art Materials—the go-to destination for artists, students, and creatives of all ages.
From professional paints and brushes to sketchbooks, canvases, and crafting essentials, Blick offers everything you need to bring ideas to life. Perfect for painters, illustrators, makers, kids, or anyone feeling creatively curious.
🖌️ Art supplies for all levels
🎁 Ideal for artists, students, and creatives
🎟️ Value: $100
A must-have for anyone who believes creativity is the best investment.
Starting bid
🩰 Icon of Grace — Misty Copeland Signed Ballet Shoes
Own an extraordinary piece of dance history with a pair of ballet shoes personally signed by Misty Copeland—trailblazer, principal dancer with American Ballet Theatre, and global icon.
A symbol of perseverance, artistry, and breaking barriers, Misty Copeland has redefined ballet for a new generation. These signed shoes are more than memorabilia—they represent discipline, courage, and the power of representation in the arts.
✨ Authentically signed
🩰 A rare collector’s item
🎭 Perfect for dance lovers, collectors, and arts supporters
🎟️ Estimated Value: $500+
An unforgettable centerpiece for any collection—and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate one of the most influential figures in modern dance.
Starting bid
🎨 Original Painting by Rob Rothman — Long Beach Artist
Add a powerful piece of local art to your collection with an **original painting by Rob Rothman, a talented and respected artist from the Long Beach community.
Rob Rothman’s work captures emotion, movement, and atmosphere, offering a piece that feels both personal and timeless. This original artwork is a true one-of-a-kind—perfect for elevating a home, office, or creative space while supporting local artists who shape Long Beach’s cultural landscape.
🖌️ Original, one-of-a-kind artwork
🎨 Created by a beloved local Long Beach artist
🏡 Ideal for home, office, or art collection
🎟️ Estimated Value: $1200
Starting bid
🌴 A Chic Escape — Three-Day Weekend at Maison Majorelle, Antique Row
Indulge in a three-day weekend stay at the stunning Maison Majorelle, perfectly located on iconic Antique Row in West Palm Beach.
Majorelle is a private newly remodel, gated, designer home for guests who value restored historical homes and exquisite beauty, it's not suitable for young children. Just steps from Antique Row Historic District, the home offers rare walkability.
The property's garde has fifty mature orchids, layered tropical plantings, and curated outdoor spaces that feel both architectural and alive. Moving heated pool water, the home is designed to hold calm, light, and intention - nothing excessive
The space
A restrained Moroccan influence, sun-washed interiors, and layered textures define the home. Hand-painted textiles and original art by Rory Gevis are woven throughout, set alongside 18th-century Austrian card tables that bring history and quiet gravitas.
The kitchen is fully appointed and composed as part of the living space, designed for lingering and gathering. A dedicated martini bar invites evening rituals and slow conversation.
A classic secrétaire offers a composed place to read or work, supported by reliable, high-speed Wi-Fi that allows focus without intruding on the home’s calm rhythm.
Exterior washer and dryer
Newly renovated impact windows soften the outside world, drawing in light while preserving a rare sense of quiet throughout the house.
Outdoors, the pool is framed by orchids and greenery, its gentle fountain adding movement and sound to the garden. The experience throughout is unhurried and intentional—spaces that feel collected rather than curated, expressive rather than styled.
🌴 Three-day / two-night stay
🏡 Art-filled, design-forward accommodations
🛍️ Steps from Antique Row, dining, and culture
☀️ The perfect Florida escape for couples or friends
🎟️ Estimated Value: $1,500+
A dreamy blend of design, sunshine, and slow living—this is the kind of weekend you’ll wish lasted forever.
Starting bid
🎨 Signed Pop Art Poster by Michael Albert
A striking hand-signed poster by Michael Albert, an influential contemporary pop artist whose work reclaims iconic consumer imagery and transforms it into collectible fine art. Known for his bold compositions and graphic clarity, Albert’s pieces sit at the intersection of pop culture, design, and modern art history.
This signed poster is a limited, artist-signed work, making it a compelling addition for both emerging and seasoned collectors. Strong visual presence, cultural relevance, and a signature that elevates it beyond decorative art.
Estimated Value: $200–$350
Ideal for collectors of contemporary pop art, graphic art, and works inspired by Warhol-era traditions.
Starting bid
🎨 Signed Pop Art Poster by Michael Albert
A striking hand-signed poster by Michael Albert, an influential contemporary pop artist whose work reclaims iconic consumer imagery and transforms it into collectible fine art. Known for his bold compositions and graphic clarity, Albert’s pieces sit at the intersection of pop culture, design, and modern art history.
This signed poster is a limited, artist-signed work, making it a compelling addition for both emerging and seasoned collectors. Strong visual presence, cultural relevance, and a signature that elevates it beyond decorative art.
Estimated Value: $200–$350
Ideal for collectors of contemporary pop art, graphic art, and works inspired by Warhol-era traditions.
Starting bid
🎨 Signed Pop Art Poster by Michael Albert
A striking hand-signed poster by Michael Albert, an influential contemporary pop artist whose work reclaims iconic consumer imagery and transforms it into collectible fine art. Known for his bold compositions and graphic clarity, Albert’s pieces sit at the intersection of pop culture, design, and modern art history.
This signed poster is a limited, artist-signed work, making it a compelling addition for both emerging and seasoned collectors. Strong visual presence, cultural relevance, and a signature that elevates it beyond decorative art.
Estimated Value: $200–$350
Ideal for collectors of contemporary pop art, graphic art, and works inspired by Warhol-era traditions.
Starting bid
🎨 Signed Pop Art Poster by Michael Albert
A striking hand-signed poster by Michael Albert, an influential contemporary pop artist whose work reclaims iconic consumer imagery and transforms it into collectible fine art. Known for his bold compositions and graphic clarity, Albert’s pieces sit at the intersection of pop culture, design, and modern art history.
This signed poster is a limited, artist-signed work, making it a compelling addition for both emerging and seasoned collectors. Strong visual presence, cultural relevance, and a signature that elevates it beyond decorative art.
Estimated Value: $200–$350
Ideal for collectors of contemporary pop art, graphic art, and works inspired by Warhol-era traditions.
Starting bid
🎨 Signed Pop Art Poster by Michael Albert
A striking hand-signed poster by Michael Albert, an influential contemporary pop artist whose work reclaims iconic consumer imagery and transforms it into collectible fine art. Known for his bold compositions and graphic clarity, Albert’s pieces sit at the intersection of pop culture, design, and modern art history.
This signed poster is a limited, artist-signed work, making it a compelling addition for both emerging and seasoned collectors. Strong visual presence, cultural relevance, and a signature that elevates it beyond decorative art.
Estimated Value: $200–$350
Ideal for collectors of contemporary pop art, graphic art, and works inspired by Warhol-era traditions.
Starting bid
🎨 Signed Pop Art Poster by Michael Albert
A striking hand-signed poster by Michael Albert, an influential contemporary pop artist whose work reclaims iconic consumer imagery and transforms it into collectible fine art. Known for his bold compositions and graphic clarity, Albert’s pieces sit at the intersection of pop culture, design, and modern art history.
This signed poster is a limited, artist-signed work, making it a compelling addition for both emerging and seasoned collectors. Strong visual presence, cultural relevance, and a signature that elevates it beyond decorative art.
Estimated Value: $200–$350
Ideal for collectors of contemporary pop art, graphic art, and works inspired by Warhol-era traditions.
Starting bid
🎨 Signed Pop Art Poster by Michael Albert
A striking hand-signed poster by Michael Albert, an influential contemporary pop artist whose work reclaims iconic consumer imagery and transforms it into collectible fine art. Known for his bold compositions and graphic clarity, Albert’s pieces sit at the intersection of pop culture, design, and modern art history.
This signed poster is a limited, artist-signed work, making it a compelling addition for both emerging and seasoned collectors. Strong visual presence, cultural relevance, and a signature that elevates it beyond decorative art.
Estimated Value: $200–$350
Ideal for collectors of contemporary pop art, graphic art, and works inspired by Warhol-era traditions.
Starting bid
Broadway Night Out for Two – & Juliet
Premium Orchestra House Seats (N114–N115)
Experience the magic of Broadway with an unforgettable night out for two at the hit musical & Juliet—a bold, hilarious reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story. Packed with iconic pop anthems and high-energy performances, this feel-good show flips the script and asks: what if Juliet chose her own ending?
Enjoy premium orchestra house seats (N114–N115) for the Friday, May 22, 2026 evening performance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City—placing you right in the heart of the action for an exceptional theatrical experience.
Perfect for a date night, celebration, or a quintessential NYC evening, this package delivers top-tier access to one of Broadway’s most vibrant and entertaining productions.
Estimated Value: $1,100 ($550 per seat)
Proceeds support the Long Beach Arts Council and help fund local arts programming, public art, and community cultural events.
Starting bid
A signed signature piece from internationally acclaimed artist Jason Freeny, Pneumatic Anomica embodies the artist’s instantly recognizable fusion of anatomy and pop culture. Known for his playful yet thought-provoking dissections of familiar forms, Freeny reveals the hidden inner workings of an object that feels both nostalgic and surreal.
With meticulous detail and sculptural precision, Pneumatic Anomica invites viewers to explore the intersection of art, design, and curiosity. The work captures Freeny’s fascination with transparency—both literal and conceptual—offering a whimsical yet intellectual take on what lies beneath the surface.
Highly collectible and visually striking, this piece is a standout addition for contemporary art collectors, design enthusiasts, or anyone drawn to bold, conversation-starting works. Retail Value $50
A rare opportunity to acquire a work by one of today’s most distinctive contemporary artists—while supporting the arts in Long Beach.
Starting bid
A signed signature piece from internationally acclaimed artist Jason Freeny, Pneumatic Anomica embodies the artist’s instantly recognizable fusion of anatomy and pop culture. Known for his playful yet thought-provoking dissections of familiar forms, Freeny reveals the hidden inner workings of an object that feels both nostalgic and surreal.
With meticulous detail and sculptural precision, Pneumatic Anomica invites viewers to explore the intersection of art, design, and curiosity. The work captures Freeny’s fascination with transparency—both literal and conceptual—offering a whimsical yet intellectual take on what lies beneath the surface.
Highly collectible and visually striking, this piece is a standout addition for contemporary art collectors, design enthusiasts, or anyone drawn to bold, conversation-starting works. Retail Value $50
A rare opportunity to acquire a work by one of today’s most distinctive contemporary artists—while supporting the arts in Long Beach.
Starting bid
A signed signature piece from internationally acclaimed artist Jason Freeny, Pneumatic Anomica embodies the artist’s instantly recognizable fusion of anatomy and pop culture. Known for his playful yet thought-provoking dissections of familiar forms, Freeny reveals the hidden inner workings of an object that feels both nostalgic and surreal.
With meticulous detail and sculptural precision, Pneumatic Anomica invites viewers to explore the intersection of art, design, and curiosity. The work captures Freeny’s fascination with transparency—both literal and conceptual—offering a whimsical yet intellectual take on what lies beneath the surface.
Highly collectible and visually striking, this piece is a standout addition for contemporary art collectors, design enthusiasts, or anyone drawn to bold, conversation-starting works. Retail Value $50
A rare opportunity to acquire a work by one of today’s most distinctive contemporary artists—while supporting the arts in Long Beach.
Starting bid
A signed signature piece from internationally acclaimed artist Jason Freeny, Pneumatic Anomica embodies the artist’s instantly recognizable fusion of anatomy and pop culture. Known for his playful yet thought-provoking dissections of familiar forms, Freeny reveals the hidden inner workings of an object that feels both nostalgic and surreal.
With meticulous detail and sculptural precision, Pneumatic Anomica invites viewers to explore the intersection of art, design, and curiosity. The work captures Freeny’s fascination with transparency—both literal and conceptual—offering a whimsical yet intellectual take on what lies beneath the surface.
Highly collectible and visually striking, this piece is a standout addition for contemporary art collectors, design enthusiasts, or anyone drawn to bold, conversation-starting works. Retail Value $50
A rare opportunity to acquire a work by one of today’s most distinctive contemporary artists—while supporting the arts in Long Beach.
Starting bid
A signed signature piece from internationally acclaimed artist Jason Freeny, Pneumatic Anomica embodies the artist’s instantly recognizable fusion of anatomy and pop culture. Known for his playful yet thought-provoking dissections of familiar forms, Freeny reveals the hidden inner workings of an object that feels both nostalgic and surreal.
With meticulous detail and sculptural precision, Pneumatic Anomica invites viewers to explore the intersection of art, design, and curiosity. The work captures Freeny’s fascination with transparency—both literal and conceptual—offering a whimsical yet intellectual take on what lies beneath the surface.
Highly collectible and visually striking, this piece is a standout addition for contemporary art collectors, design enthusiasts, or anyone drawn to bold, conversation-starting works. Retail Value $50
A rare opportunity to acquire a work by one of today’s most distinctive contemporary artists—while supporting the arts in Long Beach.
Starting bid
A signed signature piece from internationally acclaimed artist Jason Freeny, Pneumatic Anomica embodies the artist’s instantly recognizable fusion of anatomy and pop culture. Known for his playful yet thought-provoking dissections of familiar forms, Freeny reveals the hidden inner workings of an object that feels both nostalgic and surreal.
With meticulous detail and sculptural precision, Pneumatic Anomica invites viewers to explore the intersection of art, design, and curiosity. The work captures Freeny’s fascination with transparency—both literal and conceptual—offering a whimsical yet intellectual take on what lies beneath the surface.
Highly collectible and visually striking, this piece is a standout addition for contemporary art collectors, design enthusiasts, or anyone drawn to bold, conversation-starting works. Retail Value $50.
A rare opportunity to acquire a work by one of today’s most distinctive contemporary artists—while supporting the arts in Long Beach.
Starting bid
A true celebration of Long Beach’s surf culture and creative spirit, this one-of-a-kind surfboard brings together two powerful forces of our community—ocean and art.
Generously donated by Beth Skudin, renowned big-wave surfer and founder of Skudin Surf, this board was transformed into a stunning work of art by local artist Michele Dodd. Known for her vibrant, coastal-inspired imagery, Dodd captures the beauty and energy of marine life with striking detail and color, turning this functional object into a collectible statement piece.
Featuring a brilliantly rendered striped bass gliding through abstract ocean patterns, the board evokes movement, strength, and the deep connection between our community and the sea.
Perfect as a wall-mounted art piece, a centerpiece for a beach home, or a bold collector’s item, this surfboard is more than art—it’s a story of collaboration, place, and purpose.
Estimated Value: $500
Proceeds support the Long Beach Arts Council and help continue bringing public art, community programs, and creative opportunities to our city.
Starting bid
Playful, unexpected, and instantly recognizable, this signed anatomical sculpture by Jason Freeny reimagines an iconic pop culture character through the artist’s signature dissected style. By revealing the whimsical inner workings beneath a familiar exterior, Freeny invites viewers into a world where art, curiosity, and humor collide.
Meticulously crafted and rich in detail, the piece showcases layered textures and vibrant colors, transforming a beloved figure into a bold contemporary collectible. Both nostalgic and subversive, it blurs the line between toy, sculpture, and fine art.
A must-have for collectors of modern pop art and design, this signed edition adds an extra layer of rarity and value.
Estimated Value: $300
Proceeds support the Long Beach Arts Council and help fund public art, community programming, and creative initiatives across Long Beach.
Starting bid
🎶 Unlock Your Musical Potential! 🎶
Give the gift of music—or treat yourself—to 2 private lessons at Joe’s Music School! Whether you're just starting out or looking to refine your skills, these sessions offer personalized, hands-on guidance from experienced instructors passionate about helping you grow.
🎸 Explore instruments, build confidence, and have fun while learning at your own pace. Perfect for kids, teens, or adults ready to dive into the joy of music.
✨ Value: $120
🎵 A meaningful experience that lasts far beyond the lesson
Bid now and support the arts in Long Beach—because every note counts!
Starting bid
Ashley Schriefer was born in Long Island, New York. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Art Education from Flagler College in 2010 and later completed her Master of Fine Arts at Long Island University in 2016. She currently teaches art at Roosevelt Middle School while continuing to build a dynamic professional art practice.
Schriefer’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, including shows with M.A.D.S. Art Gallery in Milan, Italy, One Art Space in New York City (2022), and Art Curator Magazine’s “River of Dreams.” She also participated in Spectrum Miami 2023 and debuted her first solo show in August 2025 with Artifact Projects.
Her artwork has been featured in venues across Long Island such as the Steinberg Museum at LIU University, SIA Art Gallery, RIPE Art Gallery, Urban Outfitters, Allegria Hotel, and Unsound Surf Shop.
Schriefer’s work and artistic voice have appeared in numerous publications, including Fashion Week Online, Start Creative Arts Therapy, Art Times Now, DaVinci Magazine, and Wichita State’s collegiate journal “MOJO.”
Drawn to the ocean, Schriefer creates emotionally charged paintings that intertwine portraiture and seascapes, reflecting both the power and vulnerability of human experience. She currently lives and works in Long Beach, Long Island, where the ocean remains her greatest muse.
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