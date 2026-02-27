Long Beach Sigma Pearls Foundation

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Long Beach Sigma Pearls Foundation

About this event

Long Beach Sigma Pearls Foundation - Pearls of Wisdom Scholarship Brunch

4101 E Willow St

Long Beach, CA 90815, USA

Golden Partner
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

The Golden Partner package includes one table of eight tickets, full color page ad in digital souvenir journal as Golden Partner; company logo on printed program card; sponsor spotlight throughout program; opportunity to speak; logo on awardee plaque; promotion on all social media platforms

Monarch Partner
$1,939
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

The Monarch Partner package includes five tickets; full color page ad in digital souvenir journal as Monarch Partner; company logo on printed program card; sponsor spotlight throughout program; promotion on all social media platforms.

$1,500 Scholarship Donation Partner
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The $1,500 Scholarship Donation Partner is a direct fund of a full scholarship for one deserving graduating senior. The package includes three tickets; 1/2 color page ad in digital souvenir journal as $1,500 Scholarship Donation Partner; name or company logo on printed program card; donor spotlight throughout the program and promotion on all social media platforms.

Royal Partner
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

The Royal Partner package includes two tickets; 1/4 color page ad in digital souvenir journal as Royal Partner; company logo on printed program card; sponsor spotlight throughout program; promotion on all social media platforms.

Jewel Partner
$500

The Pearl/Ruby/Life Member Partner package includes table signage - name (individual/organization); table purchase spotlight throughout the program.

General Admission
$75

Scholarship Brunch

Inside Cover Full Page
$150

Inside front cover full page (8.5x11) - color

Full Page
$100

Full page (8.5x11) - color

Inside Cover Back Full Page
$75

Inside cover back full page (8.5x11) - color

1/2 Page
$50

1/2 Page (8.5x5.5) - color

1/4 Page
$25

1/4 Page (5x3.625 horizontal) - color

Add a donation for Long Beach Sigma Pearls Foundation

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