Long Beach Sigma Pearls Foundation - Pearls of Wisdom Scholarship Brunch

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About this event
The Golden Partner package includes one table of eight tickets, full color page ad in digital souvenir journal as Golden Partner; company logo on printed program card; sponsor spotlight throughout program; opportunity to speak; logo on awardee plaque; promotion on all social media platforms
The Monarch Partner package includes five tickets; full color page ad in digital souvenir journal as Monarch Partner; company logo on printed program card; sponsor spotlight throughout program; promotion on all social media platforms.
The $1,500 Scholarship Donation Partner is a direct fund of a full scholarship for one deserving graduating senior. The package includes three tickets; 1/2 color page ad in digital souvenir journal as $1,500 Scholarship Donation Partner; name or company logo on printed program card; donor spotlight throughout the program and promotion on all social media platforms.
The Royal Partner package includes two tickets; 1/4 color page ad in digital souvenir journal as Royal Partner; company logo on printed program card; sponsor spotlight throughout program; promotion on all social media platforms.
The Pearl/Ruby/Life Member Partner package includes table signage - name (individual/organization); table purchase spotlight throughout the program.
Scholarship Brunch
Inside front cover full page (8.5x11) - color
Full page (8.5x11) - color
Inside cover back full page (8.5x11) - color
1/2 Page (8.5x5.5) - color
1/4 Page (5x3.625 horizontal) - color
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