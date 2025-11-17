Long Island Sierra Club's Art Auction

Starting bid
Martin Miller painted this stunning portrait of Arthur Rubinstein at his piano. 1964.
A warmly expressive still life by Sydell Rothafel, featuring everyday objects rendered with soft color and lively, impressionistic brushwork. The glass bottle, fruit, and vessels sit on a richly textured surface, giving the scene a gentle vibrancy that recalls the spirit of post-Impressionist still lifes. A charming, intimate study in light and color.
Martin Miller painted this scene of an old man waiting another fish for his ground resting line to catch, on the path by the lake. Painted in the 1960's.
By Sydell Rothafel, “Woman in Red” captures a quiet strength and introspective grace. Loose, expressive brushstrokes bring warmth to the figure’s crimson garment while the soft background and flowers add a gentle, contemplative atmosphere. A vivid study in character, color, and presence.
This is an REPRODUCTION of a famous work by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1796-1895) and named Paysanne gardant sa vache à la lisière d’un bois (“Peasant Woman Tending Her Cow at the Edge of a Wood”). Corot was a major figure in 19th-century French landscape painting.
Corot’s atmospheric light, poetic realism, and rural themes strongly influenced the early Impressionists, including Camille Pissarro and Berthe Morisot. This reproduction reflects the quiet, lyrical quality that made the original work so admired.
