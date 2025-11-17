Long Island Sierra Club's Art Auction

This is an REPRODUCTION of a famous work by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1796-1895) and named Paysanne gardant sa vache à la lisière d’un bois (“Peasant Woman Tending Her Cow at the Edge of a Wood”). Corot was a major figure in 19th-century French landscape painting.

Corot’s atmospheric light, poetic realism, and rural themes strongly influenced the early Impressionists, including Camille Pissarro and Berthe Morisot. This reproduction reflects the quiet, lyrical quality that made the original work so admired.