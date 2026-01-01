Long Lake Community Association

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Long Lake Community Association

About the memberships

Long Lake Community Association Membership 2026

2026 Membership with EMAIL Newsletters
$20

No expiration

2026 Annual Membership Jan 1 - Dec 31 with Email Newsletters.

PLEASE look left and READ ***More Details*** before proceeding.
Then choose Select and Continue.

2026 Membership with HARDCOPY Newsletters
$25

No expiration

Starting in 2026, due to the cost of printing and postage, distribution of the LLCA Newsletters will default to email. If you would like a hardcopy mailed to you via USPS, please select this Membership and for an additional $5, your copy will be printed and mailed. Thank you for your understanding.

PLEASE look left and READ ***More Details*** before proceeding.
Then choose Select and Continue.

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