Long Lake Community Association Membership 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
2026 Annual Membership Jan 1 - Dec 31 with Email Newsletters.
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No expiration
Starting in 2026, due to the cost of printing and postage, distribution of the LLCA Newsletters will default to email. If you would like a hardcopy mailed to you via USPS, please select this Membership and for an additional $5, your copy will be printed and mailed. Thank you for your understanding.
PLEASE look left and READ ***More Details*** before proceeding.
Then choose Select and Continue.
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