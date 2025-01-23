Long Live Ladt Memberships 2025

My organization helps single homes that lost their mother, as the elder take on the responsibility to raise the younger siblings. My heart is to help these children with the necessity that’s needed, as well as scholarships, shelter, Christmas childcare, schooling transportation and so much more!

