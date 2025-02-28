Longfellow Business Association's Silent Auction

Valued at $50- Treat yourself or someone special to a beautifully curated gift basket from Corazon, your go-to for unique, locally made treasures! This basket is packed with handcrafted goods, artful finds, and cozy delights, all thoughtfully selected to bring joy and a touch of Minneapolis charm. Support local, shop with heart, and bid to win this one-of-a-kind collection!

Valued at $50- Treat yourself or someone special to a beautifully curated gift basket from Corazon, your go-to for unique, locally made treasures! This basket is packed with handcrafted goods, artful finds, and cozy delights, all thoughtfully selected to bring joy and a touch of Minneapolis charm. Support local, shop with heart, and bid to win this one-of-a-kind collection!

More details...