Longfellow Business Association's Silent Auction

Valued at $250- Win a 4 hour, professional home cleaning from Two Bettys Green Cleaning Company! Their expert cleaners use eco-friendly, non-toxic products to give your home a sparkling clean—without harming the planet. As a woman-owned, living-wage business, we believe in sustainability and ethical cleaning. Reclaim your time and enjoy a fresh, green home!
Corazon Gift Basket
$30
Starting bid
Valued at $50- Treat yourself or someone special to a beautifully curated gift basket from Corazon, your go-to for unique, locally made treasures! This basket is packed with handcrafted goods, artful finds, and cozy delights, all thoughtfully selected to bring joy and a touch of Minneapolis charm.
Support local, shop with heart, and bid to win this one-of-a-kind collection!
Hiawatha Hair Gift Card
$30
Starting bid
Valued at $50 - Bid on a premium hair service with Kerri, the owner of Hiawatha Hair! Whether you're looking for a fresh cut, a stunning color, Kerri’s expert touch and years of experience will leave you feeling confident and refreshed.
* with Kerri only *
Megan Moore Print
$50
Starting bid
Valued at $85- Bid on a beautiful 20" x 16" print by talented local artist Megan Moore. Known for her vibrant and captivating work, Megan’s art brings color, depth, and inspiration to any space.
Trylon Cinema Movie Bundle
$15
Starting bid
Valued at $25- Trylon is a beloved neighborhood theater known for showcasing classic, independent, and foreign films in an intimate, thoughtfully curated space. They’ve generously donated TWO free movie passes, a Trylon hat, a printed program, and a free popcorn coin—everything you need for a perfect night at the movies!
Minnehaha Scoop Gift Card
$10
Starting bid
Valued at $25- The Minnehaha Scoop! Our neighborhood ice cream shop is a local favorite for a reason—serving up scoops of joy in classic and creative flavors. They’ve generously donated a $25 gift card so you can treat yourself (and maybe a friend!) to something delicious.
Wonder Woman Construction - Merch
$25
Starting bid
Valued at $30 - Wonder Woman Construction - the powerhouse, woman-owned business is changing the game in construction with skill, integrity, and serious style. They’ve donated $30 worth of awesome swag so you can show your support—and look good doing it!
Mother Earth Gift Card
$8
Starting bid
Valued at $10- Whether you're looking to brighten up your home with a new plant or give your yard a glow-up, this local gem has you covered. Mother Earth Gardens donated a gift card—perfect for picking out houseplants, garden goodies, and all things green.
Moon Palace Books Gift Card
$20
Starting bid
Valued at $30- A true community treasure, Moon Palace Books is an independent bookstore filled with thought-provoking reads, local love, and cozy vibes. They’ve generously donated a $30 gift card so you can stock up on your next great read (or three).
