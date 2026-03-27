Longtime Friends Reunion at Mahai

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

See Room Photos on AirBnB: https://www.airbnb.com/users/show/713104691

Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our double-occupancy rooms have either a king bed for couples or two beds, a sitting area, desk, day bed and beautiful bathroom with a private covered porch with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations. Price is per person