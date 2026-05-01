Spirit Voyage Foundation

Hosted by

Spirit Voyage Foundation

About this event

Longtime Friends Reunion at Mahai Week 2

Mahai Retreat Coastal Road Mahahual - Xcalak km 5.6

Lote 501-f-9, Sin Colonia, 77976 Mahahual, Q.R. Mexico

2-Person Mahai Suite Feb 14-20 (per person in 2 person room)
$475

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

See Room Photos on AirBnB: https://www.airbnb.com/users/show/713104691

Our circular suites have a unique, spacious feel. Arches and handmade wood furnishings create an experience of understated luxury. Our double-occupancy rooms have either a king bed for couples or two beds, a sitting area, desk, day bed and beautiful bathroom with a private covered porch with beautiful ocean views and ocean breezes. Please let us know if you have a preferred roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations. Price is per person

Private Mahai Suite Feb 14-20 (one person in private room)
$650

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

See Room Photos on AirBnB: https://www.airbnb.com/users/show/713104691

Our circular suites have a king bed. They have a day bed, seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations.

Our

2-Person Penthouse Suite Feb 14-20 (per person)
$575

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

See Room Photos on AirBnB: https://www.airbnb.com/users/show/713104691

Our penthouse suites have a king bed. They have a seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. They have a staircase up to roof with a private rooftop terrace with a pergola and seating area with 365 degree views of the ocean and the jungle. Please let us know your roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. You will be sharing a king-size bed. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations. Price is per person

Our

Private Penthouse Suite Feb 14-20 (one person private room)
$725

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

See Room Photos on AirBnB: https://www.airbnb.com/users/show/713104691

Our penthouse suites have a king bed. They have a seating area, cafe table and chairs, beautiful bathroom and private covered porch. They have a staircase up to roof with a private rooftop terrace with a pergola and seating area with 365 degree views of the ocean and the jungle. Please let us know your roommate and make sure they purchase the same ticket type. You will be sharing a king-size bed. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations. Price is per person

Our

Bed in Quad Feb 14-20 (per person in 4 person room)
$450

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

Our 4-person room has 4 individual beds. The quad is a cozy communal space. It shares the toilets and showers with the camping grove. All prices are in USD and include your food and accommodations. Price is per person.

Group Shuttle - Tulum Airport to Mahai
$85

(Minimum of 4 people need to book for the shuttle service to honor this price)

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

Group Shuttle - Mahai to Tulum Airport
$85

(Minimum of 4 people need to book for the shuttle service to honor this price)

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

Group Shuttle - Cancun Airport to Mahai
$100

(Minimum of 4 people need to book for the shuttle service to honor this price)

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

Group Shuttle - Mahai to Cancun Airport
$100

(Minimum of 4 people need to book for the shuttle service to honor this price)

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

Private Car - Tulum Airport to Mahai
$350

(total price for 1 to 3 people)

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

Private Car - Mahai to Tulum Airport
$350

January 24 (total price for 1 to 3 people)

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

Private Car - Cancun Airport to Mahai
$475

(total price for 1 to 3 people)

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

Private Car - Mahai to Cancun Airport
$475

(total price for 1 to 3 people)

(At checkout, you can set the extra 11% "help keep Zeffy free for Spirit Voyage Foundation 💜" to $0)

Snorkeling
$55
Excursion: Bacalar Only
$95
Excursion: Ruins & Bacalar
$125

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!