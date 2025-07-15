Friends Fest FUNraiser!

Hosted by
About this event
7289 Palmer Blvd, Sarasota
Become a member now and get FREE admission!
Sign up Here:
https://friendssarasotahistorycenter.org/membership/
**Upon Checkout where it says "Help keep Zeffy free" Note that the extra fee is Optional. Click the drop-down box and select "other" to enter your desired amount (which could be $0.00).
----
By registering for this event, you are agreeing to these Terms and Conditions:
https://friendssarasotahistorycenter.org/terms-and-conditions/
**If the event is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather, we will not be able to reschedule the event, so we ask that your admission fee be donated to FOSCHC.
Become a member now and get FREE admission!
Sign up Here:
https://friendssarasotahistorycenter.org/membership/
**Upon Checkout where it says "Help keep Zeffy free" Note that the extra fee is Optional. Click the drop-down box and select "other" to enter your desired amount (which could be $0.00).
----
By registering for this event, you are agreeing to these Terms and Conditions:
https://friendssarasotahistorycenter.org/terms-and-conditions/
**If the event is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather, we will not be able to reschedule the event, so we ask that your admission fee be donated to FOSCHC.
(5 yrs and under are Free)
**Upon Checkout where it says "Help keep Zeffy free" Note that the extra fee is Optional. Click the drop-down box and select "other" to enter your desired amount (which could be $0.00).
----
By registering for this event, you are agreeing to these Terms and Conditions:
https://friendssarasotahistorycenter.org/terms-and-conditions/
**If the event is canceled due to unforeseen circumstances, such as weather, we will not be able to reschedule the event, so we ask that your admission fee be donated to FOSCHC.
Reserve Early - Space is Limited
Click Add+ then [+] for desired quantity
8' Banquet
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!