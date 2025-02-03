Longwood/SFM 2025 Sponsors Registration

• Recognition as the Tournament Sponsor
• Opportunity to give opening invocation
• Featured as Tournament sponsor on all materials, including prominent log placement on signage during event on both courts.
• One targeted social media mention on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Linkedin
• Verbal recognition at tournament
• One (1) two man team (shirts included)
• Company Name on Back of Event shirt
• 1 Preferred Parking Spot
• Presenting Sponsor Plague
King of the Court Sponsor
$1,750
• Recognition as a Court Sponsor
• Prominent log placement on signage during event on both courts.
• Opportunity to provide promotional materials on assigned court (snacks,swag,ect..)
• One targeted social media mention on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Linkedin
• Verbal recognition at tournament
• One (1) two man team (shirts included)
• Company Name on Back of Event Shirt
• 1 Preferred Parking Spot
• King of the Court Sponsor Plague
Raffle Rally Sponsor
$1,500
• Recognition as the Raffle Sponsor
• Logo placement on signage during event on both courts.
• Sponsor name at Raffle booth
• One (1) two man team (shirts included)
• Company Name on Back of Event Shirt
• Raffle Rally Sponsor Plague
Pickle Sponsor
$1,000
• Recognition as the Shirt Sponsor
• Logo placement on signage during event on both courts.
• Sponsor name at Shirt booth
• Company Name on Back of Event Shirt
• 1 Preferred Parking Spot
• Pickle Sponsor Plague
SFM Partner Sponsor: Promotional (Signage)
$750
Promotional (Signage) Sponsor $750
3 Needed
• Company Name on Back of event shirt
• Logo placement on signage during event on both courts.
SFM Partner Sponsor: Refreshement Sponsor
$500
Refreshment Sponsor $500
3 Needed
• Company Name on Back of event shirt
• Sponsor name on food table
• Logo placement on signage during event on both courts.
SFM Partner Sponsor:Trophy
$500
Trophy Sponsor $500
3 Needed
• Company Name on Back of event shirt
• Sponsor name on trophy table
• Logo placement on signage during event on both courts
SFM Partner Sponsor: Giveaways
$350
Giveaways Sponsor $350
5 Needed
• Covers 5 door prize expenses
• Sponsors Name at Giveaway Table Company
•. Name on Back of event shirt
• Logo placement on signage during event on both courts
SFM Partner Sponsor : Game Balls
$300
Ball Sponsors $300
3 Needed
• Provide Franklin X40 tournament balls
• Sponsors Name mentioned during tournament
Water Sponsor
$250
Water Sponsor
4 Needed
• Provide Water/ Name on Coolers
•. Sponsors Name mentioned during tournament
Event Sponsor
$100
Event Sponsor $100.00
• This provides financial support for operations/items needed during the tournament.
• Sponsors Name mentioned during tournament.
Add a donation for Stepping Forward Ministries, Inc
$
