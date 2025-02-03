Longwood/SFM 2025 Sponsors Registration

• Recognition as the Tournament Sponsor • Opportunity to give opening invocation • Featured as Tournament sponsor on all materials, including prominent log placement on signage during event on both courts. • One targeted social media mention on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Linkedin • Verbal recognition at tournament • One (1) two man team (shirts included) • Company Name on Back of Event shirt • 1 Preferred Parking Spot • Presenting Sponsor Plague

• Recognition as the Tournament Sponsor • Opportunity to give opening invocation • Featured as Tournament sponsor on all materials, including prominent log placement on signage during event on both courts. • One targeted social media mention on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Linkedin • Verbal recognition at tournament • One (1) two man team (shirts included) • Company Name on Back of Event shirt • 1 Preferred Parking Spot • Presenting Sponsor Plague

More details...