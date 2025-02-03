Stepping Forward Ministries, Inc

Stepping Forward Ministries, Inc

Longwood/SFM 2025 Sponsors Registration

12995 Longwood Trce

Cypress, TX 77429, USA

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$2,500
• Recognition as the Tournament Sponsor • Opportunity to give opening invocation • Featured as Tournament sponsor on all materials, including prominent log placement on signage during event on both courts. • One targeted social media mention on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Linkedin • Verbal recognition at tournament • One (1) two man team (shirts included) • Company Name on Back of Event shirt • 1 Preferred Parking Spot • Presenting Sponsor Plague
King of the Court Sponsor item
King of the Court Sponsor
$1,750
• Recognition as a Court Sponsor • Prominent log placement on signage during event on both courts. • Opportunity to provide promotional materials on assigned court (snacks,swag,ect..) • One targeted social media mention on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Linkedin • Verbal recognition at tournament • One (1) two man team (shirts included) • Company Name on Back of Event Shirt • 1 Preferred Parking Spot • King of the Court Sponsor Plague
Raffle Rally Sponsor item
Raffle Rally Sponsor
$1,500
• Recognition as the Raffle Sponsor • Logo placement on signage during event on both courts. • Sponsor name at Raffle booth • One (1) two man team (shirts included) • Company Name on Back of Event Shirt • Raffle Rally Sponsor Plague
Pickle Sponsor item
Pickle Sponsor
$1,000
• Recognition as the Shirt Sponsor • Logo placement on signage during event on both courts. • Sponsor name at Shirt booth • Company Name on Back of Event Shirt • 1 Preferred Parking Spot • Pickle Sponsor Plague
SFM Partner Sponsor: Promotional (Signage) item
SFM Partner Sponsor: Promotional (Signage)
$750
Promotional (Signage) Sponsor $750 3 Needed • Company Name on Back of event shirt • Logo placement on signage during event on both courts.
SFM Partner Sponsor: Refreshement Sponsor item
SFM Partner Sponsor: Refreshement Sponsor
$500
Refreshment Sponsor $500 3 Needed • Company Name on Back of event shirt • Sponsor name on food table • Logo placement on signage during event on both courts.
SFM Partner Sponsor:Trophy item
SFM Partner Sponsor:Trophy
$500
Trophy Sponsor $500 3 Needed • Company Name on Back of event shirt • Sponsor name on trophy table • Logo placement on signage during event on both courts
SFM Partner Sponsor: Giveaways item
SFM Partner Sponsor: Giveaways
$350
Giveaways Sponsor $350 5 Needed • Covers 5 door prize expenses • Sponsors Name at Giveaway Table Company •. Name on Back of event shirt • Logo placement on signage during event on both courts
SFM Partner Sponsor : Game Balls item
SFM Partner Sponsor : Game Balls
$300
Ball Sponsors $300 3 Needed • Provide Franklin X40 tournament balls • Sponsors Name mentioned during tournament
Water Sponsor item
Water Sponsor
$250
Water Sponsor 4 Needed • Provide Water/ Name on Coolers •. Sponsors Name mentioned during tournament
Event Sponsor item
Event Sponsor
$100
Event Sponsor $100.00 • This provides financial support for operations/items needed during the tournament. • Sponsors Name mentioned during tournament.
