Team Looky - Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
💼 Is it tax-deductible?
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your contribution is support!
Valid until February 20, 2027
Get a $40 discount on our Little Looky Membership by signing up annually!
💼 Is it tax-deductible?
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your contribution is support!
Renews monthly
🎁 You’ll receive every single print, card, poster, and stationery set that Looky Here creates, mailed out at the beginning of each month.
It’s like a mini art exhibition in your mailbox every month — perfect for collectors, gift-givers, and pen pals!
💼 Is it tax-deductible?
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your contribution is support!
No expiration
🎁 You’ll receive every single print, card, poster, and stationery set that Looky Here creates, mailed out at the beginning of each month.
It’s like a mini art exhibition in your mailbox every month — perfect for collectors, gift-givers, and pen pals!
💼 Is it tax-deductible?
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your contribution is support!
Renews monthly
💼 Is it tax-deductible?
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your contribution is support!
Valid until February 20, 2027
💼 Is it tax-deductible?
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your contribution is support!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!