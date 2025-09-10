Team Looky - Memberships

Looky Here Inc

🎁 Little Looky - $20/Monthly
$20

Renews monthly

🛍️ Little Looky – $20/month

🎁 Little Looky Perks:

  • Free access to all Clubhouse classes
    (Figure Drawing, Craft Club, Collage Club, Morning Shift, and any workshop with a ✶ on the calendar)
  • 💸 10% off all other workshops
    (Marionettes, Fiction and Poetry, Risograph Printing, Song Writing, Color Theory and more)
  • Additional discounts on select events and workshops
  • 🌎 A free “Another World Is Possible” sticker
  • 🖥️ Your name/website featured on our website


💼 Is it tax-deductible?
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your contribution is support!

📬 Mail Art Club – $25/month
$25

Renews monthly

📬 Mail Art Club – $25/month

🎁 You’ll receive every single print, card, poster, and stationery set that Looky Here creates, mailed out at the beginning of each month.

  • 🗓️ Our annual calendar featuring 12 incredible artists
  • ✉️ Every new greeting card and stationery set we make
  • 🖼️ All limited-edition prints and posters fresh off the press
  • 🎨 Any new book, zine, magazine we publish

It’s like a mini art exhibition in your mailbox every month — perfect for collectors, gift-givers, and pen pals!



💼 Is it tax-deductible?
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your contribution is support!

🛍️ Big Looky – $40/month
$40

Renews monthly

🛍️ Big Looky – $40/month

🎁 Big Looky Memberships combine Mail Art and Little Looky perks!

  • 🖌️ Free access to all Clubhouse classes
    (Figure Drawing, Craft Club, Collage Club, Morning Shift + all ✶-starred workshops on our calendar)💸 20% off every other workshop we offer
    Writing, painting, drawing, puppet making, beret making and more to come!
  • Additional discounts on select events and classes.
  • ✉️ Mail Art: all of our Risograph prints, cards and books fresh off the press!
    (Shipped straight to your door at the beginning of each month.)
  • 🎁"Another World Is Possible" Sticker (Free gift)
  • 🌐 Your name/website featured on our site
    Thank you!

💼 Is it tax-deductible?
We’re a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Your contribution is support!

