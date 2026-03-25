Loon's Lair 2026 - Audience Tickets

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About this event
Entry to the Loon’s Lair Entrepreneur Pitch Competition on June 7th, 2025, in Minneapolis. Audience ticket grants access to attend the live event, watch finalist pitches, hear from investors and industry leaders, and engage with Minnesota’s startup and innovation community.
Exclusive access for ICOCMN members, featuring expedited entry, priority check-in, and preferred reserved seating. This ticket includes access to finalist pitches, investor panels, and curated networking with Minnesota’s startup and innovation leaders—delivering an experience on par with VIP access.
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