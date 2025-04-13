Loon’s Lair Entrepreneur Pitch Competition Application Form

Entry to the Loon’s Lair Entrepreneur Pitch Competition on June 7th, 2025, in Minneapolis. Audience ticket grants access to attend the live event, watch finalist pitches, hear from investors and industry leaders, and engage with Minnesota’s startup and innovation community.
Entry to the Loon’s Lair Entrepreneur Pitch Competition on June 7th, 2025, in Minneapolis. Audience ticket grants access to attend the live event, watch finalist pitches, hear from investors and industry leaders, and engage with Minnesota’s startup and innovation community.
Audience Tickets - ICOC Members only
$19.99
This ticket grants ICOCMN members access to the live event, with preferred seating, access to finalist pitches, investor panels, and networking opportunities with Minnesota’s startup and innovation community. Phone number required at checkout to verify active membership.
This ticket grants ICOCMN members access to the live event, with preferred seating, access to finalist pitches, investor panels, and networking opportunities with Minnesota’s startup and innovation community. Phone number required at checkout to verify active membership.
Applicant Registration
Free
Entry to the Loon’s Lair Entrepreneur Pitch Competition on June 7th for non-members. Grants access to submit a pitch application for review by the selection committee, with the opportunity to present innovative business ideas to investors.
Entry to the Loon’s Lair Entrepreneur Pitch Competition on June 7th for non-members. Grants access to submit a pitch application for review by the selection committee, with the opportunity to present innovative business ideas to investors.
Loon’s Lair 2025 – Vendor Booth Registration
$225
Includes booth space, two vendor passes, two general audience tickets, program listing, and promotional exposure at Loon’s Lair on June 7, 2025. Showcase your brand and connect with founders, investors, and business leaders in Minneapolis.
Includes booth space, two vendor passes, two general audience tickets, program listing, and promotional exposure at Loon’s Lair on June 7, 2025. Showcase your brand and connect with founders, investors, and business leaders in Minneapolis.
Add a donation for India Chamber of Commerce Minnesota
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