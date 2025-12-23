House Rabbit Network

Lopalooza! Baby Bunny Snuggles in Westford

2 Park Dr unit 1

Westford, MA 01886, USA

12 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

12:20 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

12:40 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

1 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

1:20 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

1:40 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

2:10 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

2:30 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

2:50 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

3:10 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

3:30 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

3:50 pm - Snuggle & Entry Ticket
$30

20 minutes of snuggle time with our 8 baby lops. Please arrive 5 minutes early. Every participant requires a ticket for entry! Enjoy our adoptable lop-eared bunnies, learn about lop care considerations, and participate in lop activities!

