LOPES Hockey - Wounded Warrior Military Game Jersey

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.





This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.





Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.





More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.