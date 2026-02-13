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LOPES Hockey - Wounded Warrior Military Game Jersey

#1 - Hunter Hein item
#1 - Hunter Hein item
#1 - Hunter Hein
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#2 - Gabe Tritschler item
#2 - Gabe Tritschler item
#2 - Gabe Tritschler
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#3 - Owen Lugowski item
#3 - Owen Lugowski item
#3 - Owen Lugowski
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#5 - Dillon Thompson item
#5 - Dillon Thompson item
#5 - Dillon Thompson
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#6 - Braden Husby item
#6 - Braden Husby item
#6 - Braden Husby
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#7 - Tyler Misialek item
#7 - Tyler Misialek item
#7 - Tyler Misialek
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#8 - Evan Leden item
#8 - Evan Leden item
#8 - Evan Leden
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#9 - Jack Thomas item
#9 - Jack Thomas item
#9 - Jack Thomas
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#10 - Ben Oakland item
#10 - Ben Oakland item
#10 - Ben Oakland
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#12 - Nash Jacobsma item
#12 - Nash Jacobsma item
#12 - Nash Jacobsma
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#15 - Triston Tabucol item
#15 - Triston Tabucol item
#15 - Triston Tabucol
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#17 - Owen Hanson item
#17 - Owen Hanson item
#17 - Owen Hanson
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#18 - Thomas Kayner item
#18 - Thomas Kayner item
#18 - Thomas Kayner
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#19 - Caden Henrikson item
#19 - Caden Henrikson item
#19 - Caden Henrikson
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#20 - Gavin Uckele item
#20 - Gavin Uckele item
#20 - Gavin Uckele
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#21 - Tommy Wardas item
#21 - Tommy Wardas item
#21 - Tommy Wardas
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#24 - Colby Jaquet item
#24 - Colby Jaquet item
#24 - Colby Jaquet
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#26 - Spencer Lund item
#26 - Spencer Lund item
#26 - Spencer Lund
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#27 - Tyler Huffer item
#27 - Tyler Huffer item
#27 - Tyler Huffer
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#28 - Ricky Nelson item
#28 - Ricky Nelson item
#28 - Ricky Nelson
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#29 - Micahlind Pelletier item
#29 - Micahlind Pelletier item
#29 - Micahlind Pelletier
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#30 - Dmytro Kubrytskyi item
#30 - Dmytro Kubrytskyi item
#30 - Dmytro Kubrytskyi
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#43 - Michael Schwartz item
#43 - Michael Schwartz item
#43 - Michael Schwartz
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#70 - Jacob DeMoranville item
#70 - Jacob DeMoranville item
#70 - Jacob DeMoranville
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#73 - Shawn Spring item
#73 - Shawn Spring item
#73 - Shawn Spring
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

#83 - Caden Surchik item
#83 - Caden Surchik item
#83 - Caden Surchik
$150

Starting bid

Honor, service, and sacrifice is built into this custom Military Night GCU Hockey jersey, proudly designed and manufactured by XJerseys.


This special-edition jersey features the iconic GCU logo, player numbers, and nameplate filled with a bold camouflage pattern—symbolizing strength, resilience, and the spirit of those who serve. Displayed on the front chest is the official Wounded Warrior Project logo, representing the mission to honor and support wounded veterans and their families.


Inside the collar, the jersey is marked Military Night 2026, commemorating a powerful night of tribute and unity. On the back collar, the Kappa Sigma crest is proudly featured, recognizing their partnership and support in making this special event possible.


More than just a jersey, this piece stands as a symbol of gratitude, remembrance, and unwavering Lopes pride.

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