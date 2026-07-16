A smiling man in uniform is featured in the foreground, with a dark background and workout details on the left.
Nassau County Police Hispanic Society

Hosted by

Nassau County Police Hispanic Society

About this event

Lopez CrossFit Workout of the Day

5714 Old Sunrise Hwy

Massapequa, NY 11758, USA

0830 Lopez WOD Heat
$40

Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)

0910 Lopez WOD Heat
$40

Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)

0950 Lopez WOD Heat
$40

Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)

1030 Lopez WOD Heat
$40

Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)

1110 Lopez WOD Heat
$40

Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)

1150 Lopez WOD Heat
$40

Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)

Donation Only
Pay what you can

Donation Only

We are asking that spectators make a donation, but is not mandatory to watch their athlete.

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