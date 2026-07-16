Lopez CrossFit Workout of the Day

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Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)
Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)
Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)
Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)
Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)
Includes Donation and Shirt for Participants (Max of 15 Participants)
Donation Only
We are asking that spectators make a donation, but is not mandatory to watch their athlete.
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