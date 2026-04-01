L’OR Barista Coffee Machine + Capsules

Community Raffle for a Cause
Transforming Lives & Building Futures
Support Casa De Vida and help provide care, stability, and hope to our community.
☕ Coffee Maker Raffle – $10 Entry ☕
Enter for a chance to win a Brand New L’OR Barista Coffee Machine + Coffee Capsules!
🎟️ $10 per entry
⚠️ Only 50 tickets available (Numbers 1–50)
🚨 IMPORTANT – PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING:
- Message us FIRST to confirm your number is available
- Once confirmed, complete your purchase here
- Enter your approved number in the required field at checkout
👉 Purchases with unconfirmed or duplicate numbers may be reassigned
📅 Winner will be announced Wednesday, April 8 at 6:00 PM
(or when all 50 spots are filled)
💛 All proceeds support Casa De Vida
Helping individuals and families through recovery and rebuilding lives.
⚠️ Important:
• No refunds on raffle entries
• Winner will be contacted directly
• Must be able to pick up prize or arrange delivery
🌱 WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS
Every entry helps Casa De Vida continue transforming lives and building futures through compassion, care, and community support.
📲 CONTACT
[email protected]
Community Raffle for a Cause
Transforming Lives & Building Futures
Support Casa De Vida and help provide care, stability, and hope to our community.
☕ Coffee Maker Raffle – $10 Entry ☕
Enter for a chance to win a Brand New L’OR Barista Coffee Machine + Coffee Capsules!
🎟️ $10 per entry
⚠️ Only 50 tickets available (Numbers 1–50)
🚨 IMPORTANT – PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING:
- Message us FIRST to confirm your number is available
- Once confirmed, complete your purchase here
- Enter your approved number in the required field at checkout
👉 Purchases with unconfirmed or duplicate numbers may be reassigned
📅 Winner will be announced Wednesday, April 8 at 6:00 PM
(or when all 50 spots are filled)
💛 All proceeds support Casa De Vida
Helping individuals and families through recovery and rebuilding lives.
⚠️ Important:
• No refunds on raffle entries
• Winner will be contacted directly
• Must be able to pick up prize or arrange delivery
🌱 WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS
Every entry helps Casa De Vida continue transforming lives and building futures through compassion, care, and community support.
📲 CONTACT
[email protected]