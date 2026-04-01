Casa De Vida Inc.

Hosted by

Casa De Vida Inc.

About this raffle

L’OR Barista Coffee Machine + Capsules

L’OR Barista Coffee Machine + Coffee Capsules — 1 WINNER
$10

Community Raffle for a Cause

Transforming Lives & Building Futures


Support Casa De Vida and help provide care, stability, and hope to our community.


☕ Coffee Maker Raffle – $10 Entry ☕


Enter for a chance to win a Brand New L’OR Barista Coffee Machine + Coffee Capsules!


🎟️ $10 per entry

⚠️ Only 50 tickets available (Numbers 1–50)



🚨 IMPORTANT – PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING:

  1. Message us FIRST to confirm your number is available
  2. Once confirmed, complete your purchase here
  3. Enter your approved number in the required field at checkout

👉 Purchases with unconfirmed or duplicate numbers may be reassigned


📅 Winner will be announced Wednesday, April 8 at 6:00 PM

(or when all 50 spots are filled)


💛 All proceeds support Casa De Vida

Helping individuals and families through recovery and rebuilding lives.


⚠️ Important:

• No refunds on raffle entries

• Winner will be contacted directly

• Must be able to pick up prize or arrange delivery


🌱 WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS


Every entry helps Casa De Vida continue transforming lives and building futures through compassion, care, and community support.


📲 CONTACT


[email protected]


Add a donation for Casa De Vida Inc.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!