L’OR Barista Coffee Machine + Capsules

Community Raffle for a Cause

Transforming Lives & Building Futures





Support Casa De Vida and help provide care, stability, and hope to our community.





☕ Coffee Maker Raffle – $10 Entry ☕





Enter for a chance to win a Brand New L’OR Barista Coffee Machine + Coffee Capsules!





🎟️ $10 per entry

⚠️ Only 50 tickets available (Numbers 1–50)









🚨 IMPORTANT – PLEASE READ BEFORE PURCHASING:

Message us FIRST to confirm your number is available Once confirmed, complete your purchase here Enter your approved number in the required field at checkout

👉 Purchases with unconfirmed or duplicate numbers may be reassigned





📅 Winner will be announced Wednesday, April 8 at 6:00 PM

(or when all 50 spots are filled)





💛 All proceeds support Casa De Vida

Helping individuals and families through recovery and rebuilding lives.





⚠️ Important:

• No refunds on raffle entries

• Winner will be contacted directly

• Must be able to pick up prize or arrange delivery





🌱 WHY YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS





Every entry helps Casa De Vida continue transforming lives and building futures through compassion, care, and community support.





📲 CONTACT





[email protected]



