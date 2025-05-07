Lorain county Veterans Service Commission - COMMISSIONER'S CUP GOLF CLASSIC 2025

18 holes, Cart, Four Golf Spots, Box Lunch, Brunch Buffet, $10,000 Hole-in-one contest. Please see the website for specifics, and thank you! VSC Golf Cup Classic: https://annual-lcvsc-golf-outing.perfectgolfevent.com/
SPONSORSHIP PACKAGES - TITLE Sponsor Package
$2,500
- Business Logo on ALL Par 3 Hole-in-One Signs
- (10) minutes at the podium to promote your business
- Recognition Banner/Signage at Brunch Buffet
- Logo/Name on Lunch Box/Bag
- Sponsor Logo will run across all LCVSC Social Media and Website Platforms
Breakfast/Lunch Sponsor
$500
Three (3) available
- Recognition Banner/Signage at Lunch
- Logo/Name on Lunch Box/Bag Sponsor
- Logo will run across all LCVSC Social Media and Website Platforms
Beverage Sponsor
$500
Three (3) available
- Cart Clings and (2) Beverage Carts: Please email Sponsor Logo/Name to [email protected]
- Sponsor Logo/name at beverage stations
- All Sponsor Logos will be on the Sponsor Flyer and the Sponsor Banner
Brunch Buffet Sponsor
$500
Three (3) available
- Recognition Banner/Signage at the Brunch Buffet
- Sponsor Logo will run across ALL LCVSC and Hearts of Patriots Social Media and Website Platforms
Long Drive Sponsor (Men and Women)
$500
- (1): Men's Long Drive (Hole TBD): Sponsor Logo on Envelope (Gift Certificate)
- (1): Women's Long Drive (Hole TBD): Sponsor Logo on Envelope (Gift Certificate)
NOTE: All Sponsor Logos will be on the Sponsor Flyer!
Hole Sponsor (ONE available)
$150
Includes sponsor logo signage at the tee box of a hole TBD!
Add a donation for Hearts of Patriots
$
