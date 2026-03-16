Lordship School Community Raffle

About this event
Winner will receive two Wednesday General Admission tickets to the Travelers Championship. Valid Wednesday, 6/24/26 only.
A ticket to the Travelers Championship is your invitation to experience world-class golf action up close and in person, when the PTA TOUR comes to Connecticut. The world's best golfers will compete at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT.
One winner will receive a classic Shibumi Shade in the color "Sunset".
The new Shibumi Shade with Quiet™ Canopy has a softer, more pleasing sound at all wind speeds. The softer fabric with added stretch is also stronger, and significantly reduces loud flapping in high winds.
No wind? No Problem. Just add the included Wind Assist™! This handy accessory attaches to the corners of your Shibumi Shade® canopy, anchoring each side with sandbags to create a tent-like shape. Best for those times on the beach when there's barely a breeze, the Wind Assist™ helps provide shade even in tricky wind conditions. Compatible with all Shibumi Shades
The Nagai frameless sunglasses are made to move with you, whether you're cycling, running trails, or on the golf course. By stripping away excess material, they deliver ultra-light comfort and ventilation. Featuring an 8-degree curve, adjustable nose pads, and non-slip temples, they stay secure and comfortable through every activity.
The advanced lens technology behind our High Definition lenses (HD) delivers superior optical clarity, high definition color contrast, and maximum eye protection in a nine-layer lens. Made with specialized Japanese expertise, High Definition lenses feature a unique combination of properties that ensure an enhanced performance to conventional polarized glasses. So you can see the world as it truly is without damaging your eyes.
5-year Warranty
Shinzo Tamura sunglasses are designed and manufactured in Osaka, Japan, and made from the highest quality materials. Every step of the lens manufacturing process is performed in-house.
Winner will receive a Dooney & Bourke Florentine Teagan 30 handbag in the color Natural.
Crafted from Italian Vacchetta leather that gets even better with age, this unique silhouette is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe.
Details:
Winner will receive a $100 gift card to Riverview Bistro. Overlooking the Housatonic River, Riverview Bistro offers a warm and inviting dining room, a spacious bar, as well as a charming seasonal patio with picturesque views.
Located at 946 Ferry Boulevard Stratford, CT.
Bring a touch of everyday elegance to your style when you wear the Lexi Gold Short Pendant Necklace. Featuring a sparkling white CZ accent on a paperclip chain, this necklace is stunning by itself and is a versatile piece for layering.
Material: White CZ
Closure: Lobster clasp with adjustable slider bead
Size: 19" chain, 0.23"L x 0.17"W
Winner will receive a $200 gift certificate towards services at Prestige @ the Shop CT auto detailing in Stratford. Prestige @ The Shop CT is a family-owned and operated car detailing business serving Stratford and the greater Fairfield County Area. Prestige @ The Shop CT specializes in premium car detailing, ceramic coatings, paint correction, paint protection film, window tinting and more. Visit https://www.prestigeattheshopct.com/ for more details.
Prestige @ The Shop CT is located at 60 Watson Boulevard Stratford, CT 06615
Winner will receive (2) 1-day tickets to LEGOLAND New York Resort! LEGOLAND® New York Resort is the ultimate LEGO® theme park destination for kids ages 2-12 and their families! LEGOLAND New York Resort is located in Goshen, NY.
Ticket Expiration:
Note that all (2) one-day tickets to LEGOLAND New York Resort expire on
6/30/2027, no extensions available.
Winner will receive a pack of 3 tickets to the Adventure Park at Discovery.
Comprising over 190 treetop platforms connected by ladders, bridges and 44 ziplines, you certainly won’t be short of fun or new discoveries at our aerial adventure park in Fairfield County, so push yourself for that extra adrenaline rush! This perfect day out is ideal for everyone ages 5+ and is a guaranteed bonding experience, especially when helping each other through our high-rope courses. Our ziplines and ropes courses are located close by the city of Bridgeport, CT in Fairfield County.
Winner will receive TheStack Speed Trainer & App (adult version).
The #1 speed training system in golf. Raise your speed ceiling and lower your scores with personalized training programs, guided workouts, and effortless data entry powered by TheStack App. Start training smarter to make more birdies, have more fun, and play your best golf.
The On-Course Routine is the default setup for golfers who take their game seriously.
Designed to support your body through the entire round, this routine helps you loosen up before you tee off, stay comfortable mid-round, and recover properly after you’re done. No overthinking. No unnecessary extras. Just what works.
What’s inside:
This is the routine most golfers start with. Play like it matters.
Children's Art Classes offers nine-month programs of study to include painting, drawing, design, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, and much more. Classes are located at the Children's Art Classes studio in Fairfield, CT.
Winner will receive a pass for one month of classes.
Perfect mini bucket bag for all seasons! Great size to grab and go. Has short handle as well as crossbody length strap. These have been so wildly popular we are bringing in new colors constantly, as they are easily paired with your favorite outfits and all occasions, big or small!
Bag features:
- Brass/ Gold feet to keep bag off the ground
-Tassel tie pull and closure at the top
-Interior pocket
-Cross body strap with adjustable lengths
- dimensions : Bag is 10 inches tall, 6.5 inches across, Crossbody strap : 45.5 but can be adjusted to be shorter or longer.
All Access Family Pass to Discovery, good for 2 adults and up to 4 children.
Winner will receive a $60 gift certificate to Wag central and a gift basket of Wag Central items. Wag Central is your canine cultural hub, or one-stop doggy shop. Wag Central provides boarding, daycare, grooming, swimming, training, and more.
Wag Central is located at 80 Hathaway Dr. Stratford, CT 06615
Winner will receive a 1 hour golf lesson with Jordan Lintz.
• Gift Certificate Good for all of 2026
• lessons are at the *ALL NEW JLGolf Studio, Blackhawk Country Club
• Spring, Summer and Fall Lessons may be outside or a combination of Studio/outside
• JLGolf Indoor Golf Studio uses the latest technology including Sportsbox AI Studio Suite video analysis for improved swing mechanics, 4D Biofeeback, Trackman Launch monitor, Smart2Move 3D Pressure Plates, training aides, fitness aides and a putting technology.
Winner will receive an Arbonne skin care set valued at $368. Set includes:
-DermResults Advanced Cleansing balm ($62)
-DermResults Advanced Toning Essence ($60)
-DermResults Advanced Serum ($78)
-DermResults Advanced Moisturizer ($78)
-DermResults Advanced Eye Cream ($74)
-Arbonne Skincare Bag ($6)
Winner will receive a voucher for two (2) adult and two (2) child tickets to any NHSO concert to the 2026-2027 season.
(Value: $158)
This certificate may be applied to any New Haven Series or Live From the Valley concert ticket purchase. Tickets must be reserved at least 48 hours in advance of the concert.
Winner will receive a hockey puck with Boston Bruins logo signed by Pavel Zacha.
Winner will receive an e-gift card redeemable for a one year membership to Thrive Market. Thrive Market is an online, membership-based market delivering the highest quality healthy and sustainable products to your door at member-only prices.
*New members only. Thrive Market memberships renew automatically. A $59.95 annual fee will be charged on the renewal date unless canceled. The gift card does not expire, so it can be used to activate membership whenever it's most convenient.
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