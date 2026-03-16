Lordship School Community Raffle

One winner will receive a classic Shibumi Shade in the color "Sunset".





The new Shibumi Shade with Quiet™ Canopy has a softer, more pleasing sound at all wind speeds. The softer fabric with added stretch is also stronger, and significantly reduces loud flapping in high winds.

No wind? No Problem. Just add the included Wind Assist™! This handy accessory attaches to the corners of your Shibumi Shade® canopy, anchoring each side with sandbags to create a tent-like shape. Best for those times on the beach when there's barely a breeze, the Wind Assist™ helps provide shade even in tricky wind conditions. Compatible with all Shibumi Shades