Loreleis 50/50 Raffle 2025

1 ticket
$5
1 chance to win!
"Ballet Leg" ticket bundle - 1 free ticket
$20
This includes 5 tickets
5 chances to win for the price of 4
"Barracuda" ticket bundle - 3 free tickets
$50
This includes 13 tickets
13 chances to win for the price of 10!
"Tower" ticket bundle-10 free tickets
$100
This includes 30 tickets
Best deal! 30 chances to win for the price of 20
Add a donation for Loreleis Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!