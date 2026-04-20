Loretto Heights College Reunion 2026

About this event
This admission price includes all festivities for the weekend.
*This does not include the 50th Class Reunion hotel event on Saturday, 7/11. A separate fee is in place and is payable to Dana Matte. To RSVP as well as pay for the event, please contact her at: [email protected]
This admission price includes all festivities for the weekend for guests of LHC alumni.
*This does not include the 50th Class Reunion hotel event on Saturday, 7/11. A separate fee is in place and is payable to Dana Matte. To RSVP as well as pay for the event, please contact her at: [email protected]
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