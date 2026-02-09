Los Angeles Area Children's Cluster "Young Riders, Proud Roots"

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About this event
Santa Clarita, CA 91390, USA
Children will enjoy a carefully curated day of hands-on ranch activities, interactive learning, and age-appropriate fun inspired by western history and culture. Each experience is designed to encourage confidence, connection, and joyful exploration in a safe, engaging outdoor setting.
While children participate in their ranch experiences, mothers will enjoy separate, enriching activities focused on connection, reflection, and community—offered in a relaxed and welcoming environment.
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