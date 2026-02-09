Jack & Jill Of America Inc
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Jack & Jill Of America Inc

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Jack & Jill Of America Inc

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Los Angeles Area Children's Cluster "Young Riders, Proud Roots"

30116 Bouquet Canyon Rd

Santa Clarita, CA 91390, USA

Children
$75

Children will enjoy a carefully curated day of hands-on ranch activities, interactive learning, and age-appropriate fun inspired by western history and culture. Each experience is designed to encourage confidence, connection, and joyful exploration in a safe, engaging outdoor setting.


Mothers
$60

While children participate in their ranch experiences, mothers will enjoy separate, enriching activities focused on connection, reflection, and community—offered in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

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