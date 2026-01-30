Los Angeles Carnival On the Shaw

Hosted by
Take the lead and present your band’s creative vision in the parade. Promote your band designed costumes, organize your troupe, and compete for the Grand Prize. As a Band Leader, you’re not just participating — you’re shaping the spectacle of your group!
Register as an official band member.
Move to the rhythm of the drums, and Pan and stand united with your band in friendly competition for the Grand Prize. Together, we create the magic on the road.
Celebrate Your Way!
Carnival is about freedom of expression. As an Individual Reveler, you’ll parade in costume, compete independently, and add your unique spirit to the vibrant tapestry of LA Carnival on the Shaw™
Gather your crew and create a rolling light parade! Decorate bikes and wearable lights, synchronize your movement, and compete in a radiant display that transforms the carnival after dark.
Group Maximum: 30 People
Foundation Members are drummers who participated in 2023 and 2024.
30 people maximum. $10 each additional person.
$
