Hosted by

International Eye Los Angeles

About this event

Los Angeles Carnival On the Shaw

Leimert Park

Los Angeles, CA, USA

Carnival Band Leader
$100

Take the lead and present your band’s creative vision in the parade. Promote your band designed costumes, organize your troupe, and compete for the Grand Prize. As a Band Leader, you’re not just participating — you’re shaping the spectacle of your group!

Carnival Band Member
$15

Register as an official band member.

Move to the rhythm of the drums, and Pan and stand united with your band in friendly competition for the Grand Prize. Together, we create the magic on the road.

Individual Revelers
$20

Celebrate Your Way!
Carnival is about freedom of expression. As an Individual Reveler, you’ll parade in costume, compete independently, and add your unique spirit to the vibrant tapestry of LA Carnival on the Shaw™

Bicycle/Light Artist Leader
$200

Gather your crew and create a rolling light parade! Decorate bikes and wearable lights, synchronize your movement, and compete in a radiant display that transforms the carnival after dark.


Group Maximum: 30 People

100 Drums For Peach, Love and Healing Foundation Members
$10

Foundation Members are drummers who participated in 2023 and 2024.

501(C)(3) Groups Eg. Schools)
$25

30 people maximum. $10 each additional person.

Parade Vehicle
$500
501 (C)3 Parade Vehicle (Groups/Floats)
$250
Equestrian or Specialty Groups/Acts
$500
Corporate Group or Float
$2,000
Add a donation for International Eye Los Angeles

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!