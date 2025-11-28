LALP Gold Sponsor

About the memberships
Valid until August 4, 2027
GOLD SPONSOR ($2,500-$4,999)
-Opportunity to display banner or signage
-Group highlight reel inclusion
-Eighth page ad in THE FIGHT MAGAZINE
-Half page ad in LALP Event Guide
-Mentions in select media and digital materials
-2 VIP tickets
-Logo and link on LA Leather Pride website
-Table space at events
-Social Media mentions
-Master Sponsorship Banner
-Sponsor List in THE FIGHT MAGAZINE
-Sponsor’s Banner at events
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!