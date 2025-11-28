Los Angeles Leather Pride

Offered by

Los Angeles Leather Pride

About the memberships

LALP Gold Sponsor

LALP GOLD SPONSOR
$3,000

Valid until August 4, 2027

GOLD SPONSOR ($2,500-$4,999)

-Opportunity to display banner or signage

-Group highlight reel inclusion

-Eighth page ad in THE FIGHT MAGAZINE

-Half page ad in LALP Event Guide

-Mentions in select media and digital materials

-2 VIP tickets

-Logo and link on LA Leather Pride website

-Table space at events

-Social Media mentions

-Master Sponsorship Banner

-Sponsor List in THE FIGHT MAGAZINE

-Sponsor’s Banner at events

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!