Los Angeles Plantcon 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Rare crested succulent
Estimated value of $42
Donated by @4theloveofcacti
Starting bid
Succulent arrangement
Estimated value of $25
Donated by @gtnursery
Starting bid
Grapevine decorative Wood
Estimated value of $50
Donated by Wood World Collective
Starting bid
Mid century inspired 8” planter with drainage hole
Estimated value of $25
Donated by @scvtimelesscollections
Starting bid
Three handpainted ceramic disco inspired pots sand (small) terracotta (medium) and grey (large) - largest fits 6” plants.
Estimated value of $60
Donated by Paloverdebotanicals
Starting bid
GT Plant Nutrient providing all essential nutrients to help you grow a jungle. Can be used in soil, hydro or semi hydro, and even as a foliage spray
Estimated value of $30
Donated by GT Foliage Focud
Starting bid
Our flagship 120 minute beginner bonsai workshop, all supplies included.
Estimated value of $2400
Donated by @bonsaibarbarella
Starting bid
Jewel Orchid
Estimated value of $65
Donated by Plantiitas
Starting bid
Vintage 1970’s mini Budweiser cactus planter with fun accessories to decorate it. You can swap out different hats and sunglasses!
Estimated value of $26
Donated by @thedrunkcactusshop
Starting bid
PlantCon hat , t shirt, and button LA
Estimated value of $55
Donated by PlantCon
Starting bid
Small Variegated Philodendron Billietiae
Estimated value of $95
Donated by Cultivartx
Starting bid
Starting bid
Enamel pin of cacti inside an oxygen tank
Estimated value of $15
Donated by Victoriaorolfoart
Starting bid
It is a cultivar from the species bodenbenderianum
Estimated value of $12
Donated by Betweentherootsllc
Starting bid
Monstera bulbasaur in blackstone-pon from Lechuza with horse duck
Estimated value of $200
Donated by shiv_uddha
Starting bid
4” Begonia
Estimated value of $20
Donated by @hedgefundplants
Starting bid
Stickers, shopping bag, key chain
Estimated value of $69
Donated by @PaperAnchorCo
Starting bid
Green snow
Estimated value of $120
Donated by @Mysecretplantshop
Starting bid
Gift bag with an assortment of Topicals, steam treatments, foot soaks, soaps and lip balms made from locally harvested native plants.
Estimated value of $100
Donated by Ahnoven
Starting bid
Fuzzy stick
Estimated value of $50
Donated by @Terraluxecreations
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