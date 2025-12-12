With Heart

Hosted by

With Heart

About this event

Sales closed

Los Angeles Plantcon 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1933 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007, USA

Euphorbia leucodendron crest item
Euphorbia leucodendron crest
$24

Starting bid

Rare crested succulent

Estimated value of $42

Donated by @4theloveofcacti

Succulent arrangement item
Succulent arrangement
$8

Starting bid

Succulent arrangement

Estimated value of $25

Donated by @gtnursery

Grapevine decorative Wood item
Grapevine decorative Wood
$15

Starting bid

Grapevine decorative Wood

Estimated value of $50

Donated by Wood World Collective

Terracotta planter item
Terracotta planter
$8

Starting bid

Mid century inspired 8” planter with drainage hole

Estimated value of $25

Donated by @scvtimelesscollections

Ceramic Disco Planter Trio item
Ceramic Disco Planter Trio
$15

Starting bid

Three handpainted ceramic disco inspired pots sand (small) terracotta (medium) and grey (large) - largest fits 6” plants.

Estimated value of $60

Donated by Paloverdebotanicals

GT Foliage Focud item
GT Foliage Focud
$7.50

Starting bid

GT Plant Nutrient providing all essential nutrients to help you grow a jungle. Can be used in soil, hydro or semi hydro, and even as a foliage spray

Estimated value of $30

Donated by GT Foliage Focud

20 Person Private Event item
20 Person Private Event
$600

Starting bid

Our flagship 120 minute beginner bonsai workshop, all supplies included.

Estimated value of $2400

Donated by @bonsaibarbarella

Jewel orchid item
Jewel orchid
$16.25

Starting bid

Jewel Orchid

Estimated value of $65

Donated by Plantiitas

Vintage mini Budweiser cactus planter item
Vintage mini Budweiser cactus planter
$6.50

Starting bid

Vintage 1970’s mini Budweiser cactus planter with fun accessories to decorate it. You can swap out different hats and sunglasses!

Estimated value of $26

Donated by @thedrunkcactusshop

PlantCon Three pack item
PlantCon Three pack
$13.75

Starting bid

PlantCon hat , t shirt, and button LA

Estimated value of $55

Donated by PlantCon

Variegated Philodendron Billietiae item
Variegated Philodendron Billietiae
$23.75

Starting bid

Small Variegated Philodendron Billietiae

Estimated value of $95

Donated by Cultivartx

Dendrobium anosum item
Dendrobium anosum
$8.75

Starting bid

Flowering cascade pink orchid

Estimated value of $35

Donated by http://tropicalexotique.asia

Enamel pin + sticker item
Enamel pin + sticker
$3.75

Starting bid

Enamel pin of cacti inside an oxygen tank

Estimated value of $15

Donated by Victoriaorolfoart

Gymnocalycium Piltziorum item
Gymnocalycium Piltziorum
$3

Starting bid

It is a cultivar from the species bodenbenderianum

Estimated value of $12

Donated by Betweentherootsllc

Monstera bulbasaur in blackstone-pon from Lechuza with horse item
Monstera bulbasaur in blackstone-pon from Lechuza with horse
$50

Starting bid

Monstera bulbasaur in blackstone-pon from Lechuza with horse duck

Estimated value of $200

Donated by shiv_uddha

Begonia Reign of Fire item
Begonia Reign of Fire
$5

Starting bid

4” Begonia

Estimated value of $20

Donated by @hedgefundplants

Fun pack item
Fun pack
$17.25

Starting bid

Stickers, shopping bag, key chain

Estimated value of $69

Donated by @PaperAnchorCo

Monstera greensnow item
Monstera greensnow
$30

Starting bid

Green snow

Estimated value of $120

Donated by @Mysecretplantshop

Native made plant products item
Native made plant products
$25

Starting bid

Gift bag with an assortment of Topicals, steam treatments, foot soaks, soaps and lip balms made from locally harvested native plants.

Estimated value of $100

Donated by Ahnoven

Huperzia Squarrosa item
Huperzia Squarrosa
$12.50

Starting bid

Fuzzy stick

Estimated value of $50

Donated by @Terraluxecreations

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