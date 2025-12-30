Los Angeles Ruff Ryders 25th Anniversary Back 2 the Future

Hosted by
🏁🔥 OFFICIAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY • LOS ANGELES • 2026 SHIRT 🔥🏁
Celebrate 25 years strong with our exclusive 2026 anniversary tee!
This year’s official design, “Back 2 the Future,” represents the grind 💪, the loyalty 🖤, and the unity 🤞 that keeps Los Angeles riding strong 🏍️.
✨ MUST-HAVE DETAILS ✨
🔥 Limited Quantities – Once they’re gone, they’re GONE
👕 Official Anniversary Event Design
📏 Sizes Available While Supplies Last
💵 Price: $25
🚨 Don’t miss out—rep the legacy, the culture, and the future. 🚨
🍹🔥 AFTER HOURS HOST HOTEL – DRINK TOKENS 🔥🍹
Keep the party going LA style all night long! 🏙️✨
For just $40, receive DRINK TOKENS — valid for ONE night only:
👉 Friday OR Saturday night
💥 Choose your night — or grab multiple token sets to keep the vibes flowing all weekend!
🍸 Tokens valid at the Official Host Hotel After Hours location
⏰ Hours: 1:00 AM – 4:00 AM
⚠️ Please drink responsibly
🚫 We WILL cut you off if you appear intoxicated
🥃 All liquor service is at the discretion of Los Angeles Ruff Ryders members working the event
🔥🎶 Late nights. Good vibes. LA energy. 🎶🔥
Dates: Thursday – Saturday Night
Location: Host Hotel & Saturday Day, Day & Night Event.
Cost: $200
Join us for the 25th Anniversary Weekend and showcase your brand or products to riders, guests, and supporters from across the state! Vendors will have access to high-traffic areas throughout the weekend, with prime opportunities for sales and exposure.
Space is limited — reserve early to secure your spot!
For registration or questions, please contact the Los Angeles Ruff Ryders Business Manager at 951.478.0376
🌟🏆 PLATINUM SPONSOR – $2,500+ or Major In-Kind Donation 🏆🌟
✨ Your brand shines BIG with Platinum perks! ✨
🎨 Logo Spotlight – Featured on ALL event flyers, banners, and merchandise
📣 Social Media Love – Shoutouts & mentions across our platforms before AND during the event
🎤 On-Stage Recognition – Special acknowledgment throughout the anniversary weekend
🛍️ Vendor Space – Dedicated table to promote your business at the event
🏅 Custom Appreciation Plaque – Presented by the Los Angeles Ruff Ryders as a thank-you for your support
💎🔥 Maximum exposure. Major impact. Legendary support. 🔥💎
🥇✨ GOLD SPONSOR – $1,000–$2,499 or Equivalent In-Kind Donation ✨🥇
🌟 A powerful way to support and be seen! 🌟
🎨 Logo Placement – Featured on select event flyers and banners
📱 Social Media Shoutouts – Recognition and love throughout the entire weekend
🛍️ Optional Vendor Space – Opportunity to showcase your business or brand
📜 Appreciation Certificate – Presented by the Los Angeles Ruff Ryders
💛🔥 Strong visibility. Meaningful impact. Gold-level support. 🔥💛
🥈✨ SILVER SPONSOR – $500–$999 or Equivalent In-Kind Donation ✨🥈
💫 A great way to support the mission and be recognized! 💫
📣 Social Media Shoutout – Dedicated sponsor recognition post
🏷️ Name Display – Listed on official event banners
📜 Appreciation Certificate – A thank-you for your support
🤍🔥 Visible support. Community impact. Silver-level recognition. 🔥🤍
