Los Angeles Ruff Ryders 25th Anniversary Back 2 the Future

About this event
Dates: Thursday – Saturday Night
Location: Host Hotel & Saturday Day, Day & Night Event.
Cost: $200
Join us for the 25th Anniversary Weekend and showcase your brand or products to riders, guests, and supporters from across the state! Vendors will have access to high-traffic areas throughout the weekend, with prime opportunities for sales and exposure.
Space is limited — reserve early to secure your spot!
For registration or questions, please contact the Los Angeles Ruff Ryders Business Manager at 951.478.0376
🏁🔥 OFFICIAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY • LOS ANGELES • 2026 SHIRT 🔥🏁
Celebrate 25 years strong with our exclusive 2026 anniversary tee!
This year’s official design, “Back 2 the Future,” represents the grind 💪, the loyalty 🖤, and the unity 🤞 that keeps Los Angeles riding strong 🏍️.
✨ MUST-HAVE DETAILS ✨
🔥 Limited Quantities – Once they’re gone, they’re GONE
👕 Official Anniversary Event Design
📏 Sizes Available While Supplies Last
💵 Price: $25
🚨 Don’t miss out—rep the legacy, the culture, and the future. 🚨
😮🔥🎁 PACKAGE SALES ARE LIVE! 🎁😮🔥
These aren’t just packages — they’re MEMORIES 🖤✨
$100 gets you a bundle full of nostalgia, meaning REAL keepsakes you’ll actually keep 😌💯
Not the type of stuff you toss in the closet and forget about 🧥🚫
Think throwback vibes ⏪⏩
Think pieces you’ll look at years from now and say “yeah… that weekend was DIFFERENT” 😮🔥🎬
Limited quantities. Serious meaning. Heavy memories. 🏍️🔥
Lock in your package and take a piece of history home with you 🏁🖤
Please note:
All sales are FINAL. There will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstances.
If you are unable to attend, please arrange for a member of your chapter or market to pick up your items on your behalf.
Items will NOT be mailed.
Again, no refunds will be issued.
🎟️🔥 EVENT ADMISSION DETAILS — PLEASE READ 🔥🎟️
📅 FRIDAY
🏍️🖤 RR / Colors: FREE 🙌🏾🔥
👕 Civilians: $20 💵
📅 SATURDAY
🏍️🖤 RR / Colors (Walk-Ups): $20 💵
👕 Civilians: $30 💰
Pull up, show out, and be ready for a FULL weekend of vibes, energy, and Ruff Ryder love 😮🔥🏍️
Prices are set — come correct and let’s have a GOOD time 😌🔥
🎶🍾🏆 Good energy only — see you there!
Grassroots Support – Helping Hands That Keep Us Rolling 🏍️✨
• Recognition on social media 📲
• Listed as a supporting partner for the event 🏁
🥉✨ SILVER SPONSOR – $1,000–$2,499 ✨🥉
Supportive Partner – Consistent Community Visibility 💯
• Social media shoutout + recognition post 📣
• Name listed on event banners 🏁
• Appreciation certificate 📜
🥈🔥 GOLD SPONSOR – $2,500–$4,999 🔥🥈
Strong Presence – Community Recognition & Promotion 🤝✨
• Logo on select flyers & banners 🏁
• Social media recognition before & during event 📲
• Vendor/display space option 🛍️
• Appreciation certificate 📜
🥇✨ PLATINUM SPONSOR – $5,000–$9,999 ✨🥇
High Visibility – Prominent Placement & Recognition 💼🔥
• Logo on major flyers, banners & select merchandise 🏁
• Frequent social media mentions + logo in promotions 📲💯
• On-stage recognition during anniversary weekend 🎤
• Vendor/promotional table included 🛍️
• Custom appreciation plaque 🏆
💎🔥 ELITE SPONSOR – $10,000+ 🔥💎
Top Tier – Maximum Exposure, Full Recognition 👑✨
• Premium logo placement on ALL event materials, banners & merchandise 🏁👕
• Featured shoutouts + business highlight posts across Ruff Ryders & partner pages 📲📣
• 🎤 Stage recognition or speaking opportunity during main anniversary events
• Prime vendor/exhibit space 🏆
• Custom plaque + exclusive Ruff Ryders appreciation gift package 🎁🖤
• Recognition in post-event media & recap materials 🎥📰
$
