Los Angeles Ruff Ryders

Los Angeles Ruff Ryders

About this event

Los Angeles Ruff Ryders 25th Anniversary Back 2 the Future

Los Angeles

CA, USA

Table & Booth Vendors - Weekend Display
$200

🏬 VENDOR INFORMATION

💥 Vendor Setup

Dates: Thursday – Saturday Night
Location: Host Hotel & Saturday Day, Day & Night Event.

🌞 Saturday Day Event Vendor Setup

Cost: $200

Join us for the 25th Anniversary Weekend and showcase your brand or products to riders, guests, and supporters from across the state! Vendors will have access to high-traffic areas throughout the weekend, with prime opportunities for sales and exposure.



🛍️ VENDOR DETAILS & REQUIREMENTS

  • Setup Access: Vendors may begin setting up Thursday at the Host Hotel and continue through Saturday night.
  • Saturday Day Event: Outdoor or designated area setup available (Tent, Table & Chairs not provided)
  • Authorized Merchandise:
    • Only officially recognized Ruff Ryder vendors are permitted to sell logo or branded merchandise.
    • All others may sell general or non-branded products.
  • Liability Notice:
    The Los Angeles Ruff Ryders is NOT responsible for any unauthorized merchandise sales or violations of brand policy.



Space is limited — reserve early to secure your spot!
For registration or questions, please contact the Los Angeles Ruff Ryders Business Manager at 951.478.0376


Annual T-Shirt
$25

🏁🔥 OFFICIAL 25TH ANNIVERSARY • LOS ANGELES • 2026 SHIRT 🔥🏁


Celebrate 25 years strong with our exclusive 2026 anniversary tee!

This year’s official design, “Back 2 the Future,” represents the grind 💪, the loyalty 🖤, and the unity 🤞 that keeps Los Angeles riding strong 🏍️.


✨ MUST-HAVE DETAILS ✨

🔥 Limited Quantities – Once they’re gone, they’re GONE

👕 Official Anniversary Event Design

📏 Sizes Available While Supplies Last

💵 Price: $25


🚨 Don’t miss out—rep the legacy, the culture, and the future. 🚨

😮‍🔥🎁 PACKAGE SALES 🎁😮‍🔥
$100

😮‍🔥🎁 PACKAGE SALES ARE LIVE! 🎁😮‍🔥


These aren’t just packages — they’re MEMORIES 🖤✨

$100 gets you a bundle full of nostalgia, meaning REAL keepsakes you’ll actually keep 😌💯

Not the type of stuff you toss in the closet and forget about 🧥🚫


Think throwback vibes ⏪⏩

Think pieces you’ll look at years from now and say “yeah… that weekend was DIFFERENT” 😮‍🔥🎬


Limited quantities. Serious meaning. Heavy memories. 🏍️🔥


Lock in your package and take a piece of history home with you 🏁🖤


Please note:

All sales are FINAL. There will be NO REFUNDS under any circumstances.

If you are unable to attend, please arrange for a member of your chapter or market to pick up your items on your behalf.

Items will NOT be mailed.

Again, no refunds will be issued.


😮‍🔥🎁 PACKAGE SALES 🎁😮‍🔥 PRE SALE
$75
Available until Feb 28

Friday Night Event (Civilian)
$20

🎟️🔥 EVENT ADMISSION DETAILS — PLEASE READ 🔥🎟️


📅 FRIDAY

🏍️🖤 RR / Colors: FREE 🙌🏾🔥

👕 Civilians: $20 💵


📅 SATURDAY

🏍️🖤 RR / Colors (Walk-Ups): $20 💵

👕 Civilians: $30 💰


Pull up, show out, and be ready for a FULL weekend of vibes, energy, and Ruff Ryder love 😮‍🔥🏍️

Prices are set — come correct and let’s have a GOOD time 😌🔥


🎶🍾🏆 Good energy only — see you there!


Friday Night Event (RR/Colors)
Free

Saturday Night Event (RR/Colors) Walk Ups
$20

Saturday Night Event (Civilians)
$30

🤝🏾🖤 COMMUNITY PARTNER – Under $1,000 or In-Kind Donations
Pay what you can

Grassroots Support – Helping Hands That Keep Us Rolling 🏍️✨


• Recognition on social media 📲


• Listed as a supporting partner for the event 🏁

🥉✨ SILVER SPONSOR – $1,000–$2,499 ✨🥉
Pay what you can

🥉✨ SILVER SPONSOR – $1,000–$2,499 ✨🥉


Supportive Partner – Consistent Community Visibility 💯


• Social media shoutout + recognition post 📣


• Name listed on event banners 🏁


• Appreciation certificate 📜

🥈🔥 GOLD SPONSOR – $2,500–$4,999 🔥🥈
Pay what you can

🥈🔥 GOLD SPONSOR – $2,500–$4,999 🔥🥈


Strong Presence – Community Recognition & Promotion 🤝✨


• Logo on select flyers & banners 🏁


• Social media recognition before & during event 📲


• Vendor/display space option 🛍️


• Appreciation certificate 📜

🥇✨ PLATINUM SPONSOR – $5,000–$9,999 ✨🥇
Pay what you can

🥇✨ PLATINUM SPONSOR – $5,000–$9,999 ✨🥇


High Visibility – Prominent Placement & Recognition 💼🔥


• Logo on major flyers, banners & select merchandise 🏁


• Frequent social media mentions + logo in promotions 📲💯


• On-stage recognition during anniversary weekend 🎤


• Vendor/promotional table included 🛍️


• Custom appreciation plaque 🏆

💎🔥 ELITE SPONSOR – $10,000+ 🔥💎
Pay what you can

💎🔥 ELITE SPONSOR – $10,000+ 🔥💎


Top Tier – Maximum Exposure, Full Recognition 👑✨


• Premium logo placement on ALL event materials, banners & merchandise 🏁👕


• Featured shoutouts + business highlight posts across Ruff Ryders & partner pages 📲📣


• 🎤 Stage recognition or speaking opportunity during main anniversary events


• Prime vendor/exhibit space 🏆


• Custom plaque + exclusive Ruff Ryders appreciation gift package 🎁🖤


• Recognition in post-event media & recap materials 🎥📰

