50in Smart TV Raffle

🚨 RAFFLE ALERT 🚨





We got a DOPE raffle going down tonight!!





📺 50” Smart TV up for grabs!





🎟️ $5 – 1 Ticket

🎟️ $10 – 3 Tickets

🎟️ $20 – ONE arm length of tickets





Get your raffle tickets EARLY so you don’t miss out!!





*GET IN WHERE YOU FIT IN!!



