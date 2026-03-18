50in Smart TV Raffle

🚨 RAFFLE ALERT 🚨
We got a DOPE raffle going down tonight!!
📺 50” Smart TV up for grabs!
🎟️ $5 – 1 Ticket
🎟️ $10 – 3 Tickets
🎟️ $20 – ONE arm length of tickets
Get your raffle tickets EARLY so you don’t miss out!!
*GET IN WHERE YOU FIT IN!!
🚨 RAFFLE ALERT 🚨
We got a DOPE raffle going down tonight!!
📺 50” Smart TV up for grabs!
🎟️ $5 – 1 Ticket
🎟️ $10 – 3 Tickets
🎟️ $20 – ONE arm length of tickets
Get your raffle tickets EARLY so you don’t miss out!!
*GET IN WHERE YOU FIT IN!!
🚨 RAFFLE ALERT 🚨
We got a DOPE raffle going down tonight!!
📺 50” Smart TV up for grabs!
🎟️ $5 – 1 Ticket
🎟️ $10 – 3 Tickets
🎟️ $20 – ONE arm length of tickets
Get your raffle tickets EARLY so you don’t miss out!!
*GET IN WHERE YOU FIT IN!!
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