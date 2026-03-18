Los Angeles Ruff Ryders

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Los Angeles Ruff Ryders

50in Smart TV Raffle

1 Raffle Ticket
$5

🚨 RAFFLE ALERT 🚨


We got a DOPE raffle going down tonight!!


📺 50” Smart TV up for grabs!


🎟️ $5 – 1 Ticket

🎟️ $10 – 3 Tickets

🎟️ $20 – ONE arm length of tickets


Get your raffle tickets EARLY so you don’t miss out!!


*GET IN WHERE YOU FIT IN!!


3 Raffle Tickets
$10

🚨 RAFFLE ALERT 🚨


We got a DOPE raffle going down tonight!!


📺 50” Smart TV up for grabs!


🎟️ $5 – 1 Ticket

🎟️ $10 – 3 Tickets

🎟️ $20 – ONE arm length of tickets


Get your raffle tickets EARLY so you don’t miss out!!


*GET IN WHERE YOU FIT IN!!


1 Arm Length
$20

🚨 RAFFLE ALERT 🚨


We got a DOPE raffle going down tonight!!


📺 50” Smart TV up for grabs!


🎟️ $5 – 1 Ticket

🎟️ $10 – 3 Tickets

🎟️ $20 – ONE arm length of tickets


Get your raffle tickets EARLY so you don’t miss out!!


*GET IN WHERE YOU FIT IN!!


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