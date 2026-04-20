Los Angeles Ruff Ryders' Membership Payment

Membership is $50/month 💰🏁





Of that:

🔹 $40 goes toward your monthly obligation to remain a member in good standing ✅🏍️

🔹 $10 is set aside each month 💵 to ensure your annual corporate dues are paid on time through the chapter 📆✔️





This structure keeps everything smooth, organized, and official 💯 so you can stay active, stay connected, and keep riding with the LA Ruff Ryders family 🖤🏍️💨



