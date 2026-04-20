Los Angeles Ruff Ryders' Membership Payment

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Membership is $50/month 💰🏁
Of that:
🔹 $40 goes toward your monthly obligation to remain a member in good standing ✅🏍️
🔹 $10 is set aside each month 💵 to ensure your annual corporate dues are paid on time through the chapter 📆✔️
This structure keeps everything smooth, organized, and official 💯 so you can stay active, stay connected, and keep riding with the LA Ruff Ryders family 🖤🏍️💨
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!