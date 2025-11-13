Los Establos Boutique Resort Panama Trip

WATCH TOUR VIDEO!

Whether you seek seclusion and tranquility or thrills and adventure; Los Establos is your home away from home; distinctive in every way. Situated 4000 feet above sea level and over 16 acres coffee farm in charming Boquete.



Your stay at the award-winning 5-star Los Establos Boutique Inn; Panama includes up to 10 nights of Plantation Estate accommodations for up to three rooms double occupancy.

The charming estate offers panoramic views of the Baru Volcano set against Boquete's green mountains; blue waterfalls and rushing rivers. Your stay includes your choice of one daily activity per person



*Accommodations only- Required $165 per person/per night supplement charge which provides all dining; all beverages (including alcohol); resort facilities & activities. Government tax and airfare are not included.



Expires: June 30, 2028