Los Fantasmas's Silent Auction

This beautiful work of art was gifted to LFAC by John Paul Granillo. The purpose of this generous act was to actively generate new sources of financial sustainability for LFAC through the practice of art. Los Fantasmas is a 501c3 non-profit organization that would love to expand its connection to communities through art practices. We rely solely upon grants, donations, and community partners to make this possible.





Title: Eagle Vision- Seven layers of red, social layers of turmoil, and seven layers of ancestors walking with you at all times. El Aguilar is flying out of Nopal, getting out of the turmoil and trauma to reach Higher Heights.

Medium: Acrylic on canvas, 24 and 18 karat gold leaf inlay.

Dimensions: 36x22

Artist: John Paul Granillo

Estimated worth: $6,500







