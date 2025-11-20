Los Osos Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce

Los Osos Baywood Park Chamber of Commerce

Los Osos/Baywood Park Holiday Parade Application 2025

Fairchild Way & Los Osos Valley Rd

Baywood-Los Osos, CA 93402, USA

General Parade Entry
$40

This option is for the general public. Please look for your receipt from this platform, Zeffy, to see further instructions for your parade participation from the LO/BP Chamber of Commerce.

Parade Entry for Chamber Member or Non-Profit
$30

This option is for Chamber Members & Non-Member Nonprofits ONLY!!! If you would like to become a LO/BP Chamber Member please contact us at (805) 528-4884, or by email at [email protected]. Please look for your receipt from this platform, Zeffy, to see further instructions for your parade participation from the LO/BP Chamber of Commerce.

Parade Entry for Nonprofit Chamber
$20

This option is for Nonprofit Chamber Members ONLY!!! If you would like to become a LO/BP Chamber Member please contact us at (805) 528-4884, or by email at [email protected]. Please look for your receipt from this platform, Zeffy, to see further instructions for your parade participation from the LO/BP Chamber of Commerce.

