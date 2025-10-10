Los Pleneros De La 21's Year End Silent Auction

Private Bomba and Plena:In the House session, LP21’s lecture/demonstration series for small student/school groups in their headquarters, centered on bomba and plena drumming, singing and dancing (for groups no more than 35 people including students and adults).





Available also to educator groups for team building/professional development. 60 minute duration, scheduled by accord with the visitor group and musician availability.





Must redeem by June 30, 2026.