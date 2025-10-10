Los Pleneros De La 21's Year End Silent Auction

Hosted by
2 Orchestra tickets to the popular Broadway production complete with access to backstage passes and tour. Show will be held Friday January 9th, 2026 at 7pm at the Minskoff Theater, 200 W 45th Street, New York, NY.
60 minute private (in-person) drum class (for 1 or 2 people) at Julia de Burgos in either plena or bomba drumming, facilitated by LP21 musician/teaching artist. Redeemable by May 31, 2026. Black out dates apply.
60 minute in person private dance class (for 1 or 2 people) at Julia de Burgos in either plena or bomba dance, facilitated by LP21 dancer/teaching artist. Redeemable by May 31, 2026. Black out dates apply.
Signed CD pack of four LP21 titles (Para Todos Ustedes, Somos Boricuas, Live at Pregones, Por la Plena)
Class fees for 1 (one) 3-class cycle of the Bomba & Plena Adult drumming workshops, held Monday evenings. Valid for February 2026 cycle.
Class fees for 1 (one) 3-class cycle of the Bomba & Plena Adult dance workshops, held Tuesday evenings. Valid for February 2026 cycle.
Registration waiver for enrollment/participation in the Bomba and Plena Children’s Workshop. Valid for one child in any level cohort. Must redeem by January 10, 2026 to enroll in Spring 2026 term.
Private Bomba and Plena:In the House session, LP21’s lecture/demonstration series for small student/school groups in their headquarters, centered on bomba and plena drumming, singing and dancing (for groups no more than 35 people including students and adults).
Available also to educator groups for team building/professional development. 60 minute duration, scheduled by accord with the visitor group and musician availability.
Must redeem by June 30, 2026.
Secure your private parranda/private performance for the holiday season, or your special family/community gathering celebration.
A team of 5 LP21 members will present in parranda style 30 minutes of plena music in a lively and processional format, designed to activate your audience/loved ones to cheer, dance, and even sing-along.
Redeemable by February 1, 2026. Black out dates apply (12/23, 12/24, 12/30, 12/31, 1/1, 1/6). Available by mutual agreement between hosts and musicians. Open events to private/family events in Manhattan, the Bronx, with expected performances before 9pm.
