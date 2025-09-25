Los Rancheros Guild: Harvest Moon & Melodies Silent Auction

Welcome aboard Cetacea, a 1981 classic ketch built in Taipei. You'll spend a half day sailing on the San Francisco Bay with Captain Peter. Champagne and a light lunch are included. Although the route will depend on wind and tide, you'll be guaranteed great views of Alcatraz, the San Francisco waterfront, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Cetacea can take up to 6 guests on a cruise of a lifetime! Value: $3,000