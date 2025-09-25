eventClosed

Los Rancheros Guild: Harvest Moon & Melodies Silent Auction

Boat Cruise in the San Francisco Bay item
Boat Cruise in the San Francisco Bay
$1,000

Welcome aboard Cetacea, a 1981 classic ketch built in Taipei. You'll spend a half day sailing on the San Francisco Bay with Captain Peter. Champagne and a light lunch are included. Although the route will depend on wind and tide, you'll be guaranteed great views of Alcatraz, the San Francisco waterfront, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Cetacea can take up to 6 guests on a cruise of a lifetime! Value: $3,000

Lunch With The Sheriff item
Lunch With The Sheriff
$200

Enjoy lunch for two with Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni. Value: $500

Monterey Bay Aquarium Family Membership item
Monterey Bay Aquarium Family Membership
$150

Explore the Monterey Bay Aquarium with this Family Membership Pass good for one year. Free unlimited admission for two designated adults and all children or grandchildren ages 5-21. Value: $300

Signed Derek Carr Jersey item
Signed Derek Carr Jersey
$200

New Orleans Saints Signed Derek Carr Jersey. Framed in a display case with wall hangers included. Value: $350

Signed Derek Car Football item
Signed Derek Car Football
$125

New Orleans Saints Signed Derek Carr Football in display case. Value: $250

Photo Booth Rental item
Photo Booth Rental
$175

Be the life of the party with this photo booth rental! Good for two hours at your party. Includes backdrop, props, and picture print-outs. Value: $375

Salon Haircare Basket & Brazilian Wax item
Salon Haircare Basket & Brazilian Wax
$130

Get pampered with a salon hair care basket that includes a scalp treatment, and a Brazilian wax from The Smooth Kitty. Value: $260

Paint Party item
Paint Party
$100

Paint party for up to five people from "Art By Eryn." This includes a 2-hour paint party with all art supplies included. Value: $200

Kate Spade Purse item
Kate Spade Purse
$175

Classy Kate Spade "Madison" small satchel. Tan and white with black straps and gold details. Value: $375

Salon Hair Care Basket item
Salon Hair Care Basket
$100

Treat your hair with this salon hair care basket that includes a scalp treatment. Value: $200

HydraFacial & Skincare Basket item
HydraFacial & Skincare Basket
$200

Take self care to the next level with a HydraFacial and skincare products from Aesthetics by Tammy. Value: $350

Fresno State Football Tickets + Tailgate item
Fresno State Football Tickets + Tailgate
$100

Be the hit of the tailgate with Ike's Sandwiches for 6, then head over to the Fresno State football game! Tickets for 4 on Saturday, October 25 vs. San Diego State University. Parking pass included. Value: $250

Succulent Planter with Margaret Hudson Giraffe item
Succulent Planter with Margaret Hudson Giraffe
$75

Make your yard standout with this custom-made wooden box filled with succulents and a Margaret Hudson giraffe. Value: $150

African Market Basket, Blanket, & Balive Vitamins Gift Card item
African Market Basket, Blanket, & Balive Vitamins Gift Card
$100

Faire trade African market basket, Faire trade kantha stitch reversible cotton blanket, and gift certificate to Balive Vitamins. Value: $200

Two Christmas Angels - Home Decor item
Two Christmas Angels - Home Decor
$100

Add a statement piece to your holiday decor this year. Two Christmas angels. Value: $175

Magic Show with Illusionist Bryan Patrick item
Magic Show with Illusionist Bryan Patrick
$225

Prepare to be wowed by Illusionist Bryan Patrick! Book a 45-minute show for a public event, school assembly, corporate event, a private party, or special occasion. Good for all ages. Must be in Fresno/Clovis area. Value: $450

Margaret Hudson Quail Family item
Margaret Hudson Quail Family
$75

Take home this delightful clay quail family from Margaret Hudson Studious. Value: $150

Kuppa Joy Gift Basket item
Kuppa Joy Gift Basket
$50

For the coffee lover! Kuppa Joy fresh coffee beans, hat, and coffee tumbler. Value: $100

