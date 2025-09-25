Los Rancheros Guild: Harvest Moon & Melodies Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Welcome aboard Cetacea, a 1981 classic ketch built in Taipei. You'll spend a half day sailing on the San Francisco Bay with Captain Peter. Champagne and a light lunch are included. Although the route will depend on wind and tide, you'll be guaranteed great views of Alcatraz, the San Francisco waterfront, and the Golden Gate Bridge. Cetacea can take up to 6 guests on a cruise of a lifetime! Value: $3,000
Enjoy lunch for two with Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni. Value: $500
Explore the Monterey Bay Aquarium with this Family Membership Pass good for one year. Free unlimited admission for two designated adults and all children or grandchildren ages 5-21. Value: $300
New Orleans Saints Signed Derek Carr Jersey. Framed in a display case with wall hangers included. Value: $350
New Orleans Saints Signed Derek Carr Football in display case. Value: $250
Be the life of the party with this photo booth rental! Good for two hours at your party. Includes backdrop, props, and picture print-outs. Value: $375
Get pampered with a salon hair care basket that includes a scalp treatment, and a Brazilian wax from The Smooth Kitty. Value: $260
Paint party for up to five people from "Art By Eryn." This includes a 2-hour paint party with all art supplies included. Value: $200
Classy Kate Spade "Madison" small satchel. Tan and white with black straps and gold details. Value: $375
Treat your hair with this salon hair care basket that includes a scalp treatment. Value: $200
Take self care to the next level with a HydraFacial and skincare products from Aesthetics by Tammy. Value: $350
Be the hit of the tailgate with Ike's Sandwiches for 6, then head over to the Fresno State football game! Tickets for 4 on Saturday, October 25 vs. San Diego State University. Parking pass included. Value: $250
Make your yard standout with this custom-made wooden box filled with succulents and a Margaret Hudson giraffe. Value: $150
Faire trade African market basket, Faire trade kantha stitch reversible cotton blanket, and gift certificate to Balive Vitamins. Value: $200
Add a statement piece to your holiday decor this year. Two Christmas angels. Value: $175
Prepare to be wowed by Illusionist Bryan Patrick! Book a 45-minute show for a public event, school assembly, corporate event, a private party, or special occasion. Good for all ages. Must be in Fresno/Clovis area. Value: $450
Take home this delightful clay quail family from Margaret Hudson Studious. Value: $150
For the coffee lover! Kuppa Joy fresh coffee beans, hat, and coffee tumbler. Value: $100
