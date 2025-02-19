Los Reyes Elementary PTA Sponsorship Form

Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor on the official event website, shout-out from stage during event, sponsor posts on event social media, sponsor booth during the event,
banner/sign (provided by sponsor) displayed at event,
certificate that can be displayed at your business, and
recognition as platinum sponsor in school newsletter
Gold Sponsorship
$500
Recognition as a Gold Sponsor on the official event website, sponsor posts on event social media,
sponsor booth during the event, banner/sign displayed at event (provided by sponsor), certificate that can be displayed at your business, and recognition as a gold sponsor in school newsletter.
Silver Sponsorship
$250
Recognition as a Silver Sponsor on the official event website, sponsor posts on event social media,
sponsor booth during the event (must bring items to hand out), banner/sign displayed at event (provided by sponsor),
certificate that can be displayed at your business, and
recognition as a silver sponsor in school newsletter
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!