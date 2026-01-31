LOSNA - Mid-States Unit Meet 2027

About this event
Premier recognition on all event signage.
Inclusion in all media material and programs.
6 tickets for Dinner Saturday 10/16/27
Company logo included on event banner and program including media material.
4 tickets for Dinner on Saturday 10/16/27
Company logo included on event banner and program.
2 tickets for Dinner on Saturday 10/16/27
Company logo on table centers
Sponsor logo featured on event invitation, signage and all printed material
Premier recognition on all event signage
Inclusion in all media material and programs.
8 tickets for Dinner on Saturday 10/16/27
If you would like to donate a gift, prize, gift card etc. for our raffles please contact Jovanna Jones 512.694.2278
If you would like to participate in our event as a Vendor the cost for a space for two days is $20.00, please contact Jovanna Jones for more information.
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