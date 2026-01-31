Ladies Oriental Shrine Of North America Inc

Hosted by

Ladies Oriental Shrine Of North America Inc

About this event

LOSNA - Mid-States Unit Meet 2027

2200 Bass Pro Ct

Grapevine, TX 76051, USA

Diamond Level - Sponsorship
$2,000

Premier recognition on all event signage.

Inclusion in all media material and programs.

6 tickets for Dinner Saturday 10/16/27

Platinum Level - Sponsorship
$1,500

Company logo included on event banner and program including media material.

4 tickets for Dinner on Saturday 10/16/27

Gold Level - Sponsorship
$1,000

Company logo included on event banner and program.

2 tickets for Dinner on Saturday 10/16/27

Table Level - Sponsorship
$500

Company logo on table centers

Entertainment - Sponsors
$2,500

Sponsor logo featured on event invitation, signage and all printed material

Premier recognition on all event signage

Inclusion in all media material and programs.

8 tickets for Dinner on Saturday 10/16/27

Donate a Raffle Gift
Free

If you would like to donate a gift, prize, gift card etc. for our raffles please contact Jovanna Jones 512.694.2278

Event Vendor
$20

If you would like to participate in our event as a Vendor the cost for a space for two days is $20.00, please contact Jovanna Jones for more information.

Add a donation for Ladies Oriental Shrine Of North America Inc

$

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