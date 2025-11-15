Hosted by

Lost Boyz Inc.
Sales closed

Lost Boyz Inc.'s Art Auction

Pick-up location

737 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661, USA

Perfect Opposites item
Perfect Opposites
$100

Starting bid

This was created by Iyanna S

Shades of who item
Shades of who
$100

Starting bid

This was created by Madison B.

Inspiration- Distance item
Inspiration- Distance
$100

Starting bid

This was created Caleb N

Spaces item
Spaces
$100

Starting bid

Created by Iyanna S.

Bliss item
Bliss
$100

Starting bid

Created by Keycarlia. She is currently.... and also ( mention panel )

Something Exotic item
Something Exotic
$100

Starting bid

This was created by Madison B

Seasons item
Seasons
$100

Starting bid

This piece of art was created by Roderick. ( mention team & Chapionship)

No words item
No words
$100

Starting bid

This was created by Keycarlia

Wind item
Wind
$100

Starting bid

This piece was created by Empress, She's 5 years old and has been in the program since the age of 2.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!