Lost Boyz Inc.'s My Story Shop

Offered by
About this shop
My Story is a personalized video recording by a program adolescent baseball/softball players (4-14) to donor explaining their orgins with, journey through and love of Lost Boyz. Attendees can purchase one for $50, deliverable in 3 days.
My Story is a personalized video recording by a teen program participant (15-19) to donor explaining their orgins with, journey through and love of Lost Boyz. Attendees can purchase one for $50, deliverable in 3 days.
My Staff Story is a personalized video recording by a staff person to donor explaining their orgins with, journey through and love of Lost Boyz. Attendees can purchase one for $50, deliverable in 3 days.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!