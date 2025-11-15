Lost Boyz Inc.

Offered by

Lost Boyz Inc.

About this shop

Lost Boyz Inc.'s My Story Shop

My Story - MVP item
My Story - MVP
$50

My Story is a personalized video recording by a program adolescent baseball/softball players (4-14) to donor explaining their orgins with, journey through and love of Lost Boyz. Attendees can purchase one for $50, deliverable in 3 days.

My Story - SYL item
My Story - SYL
$50

My Story is a personalized video recording by a teen program participant (15-19) to donor explaining their orgins with, journey through and love of Lost Boyz. Attendees can purchase one for $50, deliverable in 3 days.

My Staff Story item
My Staff Story
$50

My Staff Story is a personalized video recording by a staff person to donor explaining their orgins with, journey through and love of Lost Boyz. Attendees can purchase one for $50, deliverable in 3 days.

Add a donation for Lost Boyz Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!