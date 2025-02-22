LOST KEY KREWE - Raffle

About this raffle
1 Raffle Ticket
📸 Mini Photo Shoot Session📍 Donated by Alley Kat Photography Capture beautiful moments with a professional mini session—perfect for families, couples, or updated portraits.
5 - Raffle Tickets
1 - Raffle Ticket
🏄♀️ Hand‑Painted Tropical Surfboard Décor🎨 Created by Shelly Dawn. A one‑of‑a‑kind, hand‑painted statement piece that brings coastal vibes and local artistry into your home.
5 - Raffle Tickets
1 - Raffle Ticket
🛴 Guided Segway Tour for One🌴 Provided by Coastal Segway. Explore the area in a fun, unforgettable way with a guided Segway experience full of sights and stories.
5 - Raffle Tickets
1 - Raffle Ticket
🏖️ Daily Beach Chair Set Rental🌊 Courtesy of Ike’s Beach ServiceSit back, relax, and enjoy a perfect beach day with a full beach chair setup—no hauling required.
5 - Raffle Tickets
