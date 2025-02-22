KEYGULLS | PKWWHP | LOST KEY KREWE

Hosted by

KEYGULLS | PKWWHP | LOST KEY KREWE

About this raffle

LOST KEY KREWE - Raffle

📸 Mini Photo Shoot Session📍 1- $5
$5

1 Raffle Ticket

📸 Mini Photo Shoot Session📍 Donated by Alley Kat Photography Capture beautiful moments with a professional mini session—perfect for families, couples, or updated portraits.

📸 Mini Photo Shoot Session📍 5- $20
$20

5 - Raffle Tickets

📸 Mini Photo Shoot Session📍 Donated by Alley Kat Photography Capture beautiful moments with a professional mini session—perfect for families, couples, or updated portraits.

🏄‍♀️ Hand‑Painted Tropical Surfboard Décor🎨 1- $5
$5

1 - Raffle Ticket

🏄‍♀️ Hand‑Painted Tropical Surfboard Décor🎨 Created by Shelly Dawn. A one‑of‑a‑kind, hand‑painted statement piece that brings coastal vibes and local artistry into your home.

🏄‍♀️ Hand‑Painted Tropical Surfboard Décor🎨 5- $20
$20

5 - Raffle Tickets

🏄‍♀️ Hand‑Painted Tropical Surfboard Décor🎨 Created by Shelly Dawn. A one‑of‑a‑kind, hand‑painted statement piece that brings coastal vibes and local artistry into your home.

🛴 Guided Segway Tour for One🌴 1- $5
$5

1 - Raffle Ticket

🛴 Guided Segway Tour for One🌴 Provided by Coastal Segway. Explore the area in a fun, unforgettable way with a guided Segway experience full of sights and stories.


🛴 Guided Segway Tour for One🌴 5- $20
$20

5 - Raffle Tickets

🛴 Guided Segway Tour for One🌴 Provided by Coastal Segway. Explore the area in a fun, unforgettable way with a guided Segway experience full of sights and stories.

🏖️ Daily Beach Chair Set Rental🌊 1- $5
$5

1 - Raffle Ticket

🏖️ Daily Beach Chair Set Rental🌊 Courtesy of Ike’s Beach ServiceSit back, relax, and enjoy a perfect beach day with a full beach chair setup—no hauling required.

🏖️ Daily Beach Chair Set Rental🌊 5 -$20
$20

5 - Raffle Tickets

🏖️ Daily Beach Chair Set Rental🌊 Courtesy of Ike’s Beach ServiceSit back, relax, and enjoy a perfect beach day with a full beach chair setup—no hauling required.

Add a donation for KEYGULLS | PKWWHP | LOST KEY KREWE

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!