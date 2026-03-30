LOTA by MGF Hawaiʻi

Our Kuleana Kamo Kap - is a wearable expression of kuleana. "We said ʻAʻole" is a call to action - we, kākou, stand firm together to protect our ʻāina, our kaiaulu, and our ʻohana.





Pre-order: this is a pre-order event! All orders placed by April 15 will be shipped by May 15.