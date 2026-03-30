Moanalua Gardens Foundation Inc

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Moanalua Gardens Foundation Inc

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LOTA by MGF Hawaiʻi

Kuleana Kamo Kap - Aʻole (includes $10 shipping + tax) item
Kuleana Kamo Kap - Aʻole (includes $10 shipping + tax) item
Kuleana Kamo Kap - Aʻole (includes $10 shipping + tax)
$50

Our Kuleana Kamo Kap - is a wearable expression of kuleana. "We said ʻAʻole" is a call to action - we, kākou, stand firm together to protect our ʻāina, our kaiaulu, and our ʻohana.


Pre-order: this is a pre-order event! All orders placed by April 15 will be shipped by May 15.

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Kuleana Kamo Kap - Hae Hawaiʻi (includes $10 shipping + tax) item
Kuleana Kamo Kap - Hae Hawaiʻi (includes $10 shipping + tax) item
Kuleana Kamo Kap - Hae Hawaiʻi (includes $10 shipping + tax)
$50

Our Kuleana Kamo Kap - is a wearable expression of kuleana. Kuʻu Hae Hawaiʻi a symbol of our piko. He Hawaiʻi Au, I am Hawaiʻi!


Pre-order: this is a pre-order event! All orders placed by April 15 will be shipped by May 15.

0
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